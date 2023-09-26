Kawasaki is proudly celebrating the 50th anniversary of its KX line in 2024. In addition to releasing special 50th Anniversary Edition graphics on the 2024 KX450 and KX250, Team Green also took this opportunity to perform some serious updates that are far more than skin deep on the KX450. Let’s take a look.

The 2024 Kawasaki KX450 and KX450 50th Anniversary Edition are powered by a liquid-cooled, 449cc single-cylinder engine with bore and stroke of 96.0 by 62.1mm. It uses a 44mm Keihin throttle body, is fuel injected, and is mated to a five-speed gearbox.

Suspension duties are performed by a 49mm Showa inverted coil-spring fork in front, which features compression and rebound damping adjustability. In the rear, you’ll find a new Uni-Trak shock with preload, low and high-speed compression damping, and rebound adjustability. The KX450 rolls on a 21-inch front and a 19-inch rear wheel wrapped in Dunlop MX34 rubber. It also features 12 inches of front wheel travel and 12.1 inches of rear wheel travel.

As for braking, Brembo is the order of the day up front, with a Brembo caliper and master cylinder and a 270mm front disc. You get a Nissin caliper and a 240mm petal rear disc setup in back. The fuel tank holds 1.64 gallons of fuel. The wheelbase is 58.3 inches, overall ground clearance is 13.6 inches, seat height is 37.8 inches, and curb weight is a claimed 248.2 pounds.

Those are the stats, but here’s what’s new. The 2024 KX450’s engine gets revised intake and exhaust ports, a light piston, a thicker top ring on that piston, a 5mm longer connecting rod to reduce friction, and upgraded bearings in the connecting rod big end and main journal. Up in the cylinder head, you’ll find a revised intake cam to increase downdraft intake, as well as an intake valve diameter that’s been reduced by 2mm to “optimize the power feel of the new engine,” according to Kawasaki.

Other engine revisions include downdraft intake routing with a 40-degree approach angle, as compared to the 20-degree approach angle found on the 2023 bike. This more direct approach, Kawasaki says, “enhances cylinder filling efficiency.” The new airbox on the 2024 KX450 also features a flat air filter with quick release hooks for more efficient servicing.

Kawasaki also turned its attention to the exhaust on the 2024 KX450. A new center-port exhaust unit is tucked up under the tail and is about 3.5 inches further forward than the outgoing bike. Its routing through the bike is also more direct than the previous version. At the same time, Kawasaki also flattened the exhaust resonator chamber’s shape slightly to reduce exhaust noise and avoid interference with the rider’s leg.

The 2024 KX450’s frame was also revised slightly, both to accommodate the new center-port exhaust and also to improve torsional rigidity. The new design also helped Team Green to further concentrate on mass centralization, which is a refinement that pretty much every manufacturer is forever honing.

Redesigned bodywork includes a quick-release side cover that’s new for 2024, which can be removed without tools so you can more easily access the air filter. ODI lock-on grips come standard, along with a Renthal 1 1/8-inch Fatbar aluminum handlebar.

Other new bits on the 2024 Kawasaki KX450 include selectable power modes and a new handlebar-mounted switch to access them, smartphone connectivity with Kawasaki’s Rideology The App so you can adjust engine mapping from your phone, and traction control (also accessible via the handlebar switch).

Pricing and Availability

Pricing and availability will vary by region, since Kawasaki offers its bikes in multiple markets. Your best bet in any region is to reach out to your local authorized Kawasaki dealer for the most up-to-date information regarding pricing and availability in your area.

In the US, the 2024 Kawasaki KX450 carries an MSRP of $10,399. Opt for the 2024 KX450 50th Anniversary Edition with the swanky retro graphics and the MSRP is $10,699. There is also a 2024 KX250 50th Anniversary Edition available as well, which carries an MSRP of $9,099.