KTM recently unveiled the 2024 iterations of its Duke series in the global market, and it’s clear to see that the brand is substantially changing the styling of its bikes. The split twin LED headlight has become sort of an iconic look for the brand, first making its debut in 2017 with the launch of that generation of the naked streetfighters.

Now, for the 2024 model-year, that clean and stealthy look is going away, in exchange for an even more aggressive, alien-like design. The new headlight design certainly is polarizing to some, as it features DRLs flanking either side of the headlight housing. It still receives a split in the middle, so it’s still unmistakably a KTM. With that being said, the beginner friendly Duke models, the 390 and 250, have been announced for the US market for the 2024 model-year.

The KTM 390 Duke is considered by many riders as the best beginner-friendly motorcycle in the market. It’s certainly one of the most high-tech, featuring electronic rider aids more commonly found on models twice its displacement. That being said, for the 2024 model-year, the new 390 Duke is even better, well, on paper, at least. It’s rocking an all-new engine, a 399cc, liquid-cooled, fuel-injected, single-cylinder unit with a healthy 44.3 horsepower and 28.8 pound-feet on tap.

The 2024 KTM 390 Duke also receives a new two-piece frame design, a feature that KTM says improves rigidity and agility. Of course, it wouldn’t be a KTM without the premium suspension hardware from WP, consisting of a beefy front fork with adjustability, as well as a laterally mounted offset rear monoshock. The electronic features are thoroughly impressive, as the bike gets cornering ABS and traction control, as well as selectable ride modes via the large five-inch full-color TFT display.

Now, if by any chance you find the KTM 390 Duke overbearing due to its torquey, snappy nature, and advanced electronics, Team Orange is also launching the 250 Duke in the US for the 2024 model-year. In terms of styling, this bike is still very much like the 390 Duke, but it dials down performance and technology for a more approachable package – both in terms of rideability and affordability.

It’s powered by a 249cc, SOHC, single-cylinder engine with a more modest output of 30.8 horsepower, and sends power to the rear wheel via a six-speed manual transmission with a slipper clutch. The suspension system is also from WP, but is non-adjustable, while the bike’s five-inch TFT display serves merely as an instrument cluster (no selectable ride modes here).

KTM’s new Dukes are set to arrive in the US market soon, with the 390 Duke expected to hit showroom floors in December, 2023. Meanwhile, the smaller 250 Duke is anticipated to arrive in early 2024. As of this writing, official pricing for the new models has yet to be announced.