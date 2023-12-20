KTM is one of the most respected brands when it comes to all things off-road. The Austrian motorcycle manufacturer has had a wide selection of enduro and motocross bikes that seem to get better every single year, despite already sitting at the top of the food chain. For the 2024 model-year, KTM has somehow managed to improve on its SX-F Factory Edition series.

These bikes are designed for the most grueling Supercross and Motocross races, and their specs and features are a testament to this. As such, they mirror the technical foundations of the bikes used by none other than the Red Bull KTM Factory Racing team. For 2024, the SX-F Factory Editions are offered in two flavors: 250 and 450. Let’s dive right in and see what these new bikes have to offer.

KTM says that the new SX-F Factory series is designed for peak performance and features race-tested enhancements. Of course, what we see first is the bikes’ instantly recognizable aesthetic, now made even better with a bright orange powder-coated frame. Beneath the surface, however, KTM has elevated the tech found on these bikes, with the new Connectivity Unit Offroad (CUO) system which allows riders to customize engine and suspension settings via the KTMConnect App. For enhanced performance analysis, an affiliation with LitPro enables riders to keep tabs on riding performance and lap times, allowing them to improve their racing strategy.

Both the 250 and 450 SX-F Factory bikes have been given enhancements to the frame that improve flexibility, reduce weight, and ultimately translate to better transfer of power to the ground. Furthermore, new CNC-milled orange anodized triple clamps mated to fully adjustable WP Suspension allow riders to fine tune the bike’s handling to a tee.

On the performance side of the equation, the 2024 KTM SX-F Factory models get a titanium Akrapovic exhaust system, an upgraded intake system, and reduced weight for a better power-to-weight ratio. Improved cooling also ensures reliable performance on both long winded practice sessions and high-adrenaline racing, while enhancements to rider contact points enhances ergonomic efficiency. To top it all off, the Brembo braking systems on the bikes have been refined with a stiffer rear brake pedal, a semi-floating front disc, and a carbon reinforced brake guard for extra durability. The new models roll on Dunlop Geomax MX34 knobby tires.

The 2024 KTM SX-F Factory bikes will make their debut at the AMA Supercross in January 2024. They’re expected to be made available from authorized KTM dealers from mid-February in the US, and March and April for the rest of the world. To top it all off, the bikes will come with Red Bull KTM Factory Racing graphics, as well as a variety of options for rider support for folks looking to get into racing. Pricing has yet to be announced as of this writing.