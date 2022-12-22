Supercross and motocross fans can’t wait for the 2023 season to start. With 17 AMA Supercross Championship rounds and 11 AMA Pro Motocross Championship events on the calendar, there’s no shortage of high-flying action in the new year. Add to that the newly-formed SuperMotocross Playoff Rounds and SuperMotocross World Championship scheduled on October 14, 2023, at Los Angeles, California's Memorial Coliseum, and you have one of the most anticipated seasons in MX history.

Fortunately, international fans won’t have to miss any of the spectacles either. The SuperMotocross League recently partnered with New York-based digital video technology company Endeavor Streaming to present the SuperMotocross Video Pass streaming service. The unified platform will include 31 races from Supercross, Pro Motocross, the SuperMotocross Playoffs, and Super Motocross World Championship between January and October, 2023.

“With the creation of the SuperMotocross World Championship we anticipate the international demand for our sport will be greater than ever before,” stated Feld Entertainment SVP Stephen C. Yaros. “Working with an industry leader like Endeavor Streaming, we want to ensure that fans have the best and most reliable streaming service available. The SuperMotocross Video Pass will give fans premium access to the sport’s most elite athletes as they compete for the ultimate World Championship title.”

A full-season SuperMotorcross Video Pass will cost fans $159.99 USD. Along with access to every round in the 2023 season, the ‘Race Day Live’ pre-show, and post-race highlights, users can also explore the service's 12-season SuperCross archive dating back to 2010. Each season pass will remain active until November 30, 2023.

Early bird subscribers can also enjoy a discount of $30 by using a limited-time promotional code (SMX23EARLY). The service is already available online and the organization will roll out apps for IOS, Android, Amazon Fire, Roku, and Samsung CTV before the 2023 Supercross season.

“No doubt, Feld Motor Sports recognizes the demand, but they also understand the deep affinity and loyalty from motor sports fans,” added Endeavor Steaming Chief Commercial Officer Peter Bellamy. “We are pleased to support the launch of SMX and to deploy our strategy and growth services team to work hand-in-hand with Feld Motor Sports to ensure a great execution.”