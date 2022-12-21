Recently retired MotoGP racer Andrea Dovizioso has a motocross obsession. It’s no secret. The Italian rider’s MX exploits are well documented.

Prior to bowing out of Grand Prix racing, Dovi embarked on a Stateside motocross adventure with Red Bull. Most recently, the former 125cc Grand Prix champ broke his wrist while riding at an MX course in Fermo, Italy. Despite number 04’s injury, he continues to pursue his motocross dreams, announcing that his RPM company will assume management responsibilities of a Faenza, Italy-based MX park.

“An exaggerated place, very large and in which we want to carry out important projects,” explained Dovizioso. “I would like it to become a place where enthusiasts can meet, interact and share experiences while having fun.”

The facility has hosted numerous Italian and MXGP events in the past. Still, Dovi will oversee the expansion of the park alongside the Italian Motorcycling Federation and the Municipality of Faenza.

“We will organize events and competitions. You can come here to tour or simply to spend a different day,” Dovi added. “04 Park - Monte Coralli, as we have decided to call it, is an ambitious project, a terrain in which off-road, mini cross, and pump track will coexist and evolve together at the highest level, in a full gas atmosphere".

The organization expects to begin construction in early 2023, with plans to improve hospitality spaces and services along with a new world-class track. Throughout Dovizioso’s career, race fans have pegged him as a master strategist. With this new endeavor laid out before the thrice MotoGP vice-champion, we can’t wait to see how Dovi manages the new complex and hosts top-tier competitions.

“This is a dream I've had for years and it really feels like all the pieces to complete that wish have fitted together perfectly,” Dovi admitted.