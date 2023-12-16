When a brand wants its customers to experience and enjoy all the capabilities that its bikes bring to the table, there is no better way than to experience the machines in their natural habitat. KTM has a knack for going the extra mile to bring legitimate adventures to all those who are willing, and the Europe Adventure Rally was perfect for that, especially in the chilly hills and mountains of Norway.

KTM Europe hosted the sixth edition of its European Adventure Rally in Norway, the stomping ground of the Vikings (the real ones, not the sports team). The landscape was filled with orange (and blue for some bikes). Bikes and riders from around the globe flew to the destination to participate and to get a feel for what their bikes can do.

From 390 to 1290 Adventure models, the hills were littered with riders and their trusty KTM offroaders. The Rally was held in Strava Norway, with a route set to explore and to cover a wild and rugged landscape.

Rides like these are best done in groups for the odd push and whatnot. You know mishaps can happen on the trail and KTM knows this. Of course, the seasoned pros had no trouble getting across the sprawling hills of Strava, Norway. Even pros from down under, Chris Birch, had no trouble popping wheelies, drifting, and tracking trails without breaking a sweat (at least based on the video).

Apart from that, the more “mortal” riders had Team Orange’s full support during the event, but not only was it an experience for KTM riders, but it was also an opportunity for these riders to learn and get in-depth information from KTM themselves.

Participants were even treated to a course with Birchy (Chris Birch) himself, Mr. Say No to Slow. The setup was perfect for veteran riders, but even first-timers had ample opportunity to learn more about their bikes.

Where will KTM head next for 2024? We’ll definitely find out in the seventh edition of the KTM Europe Adventure Rally.