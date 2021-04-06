That didn’t take long! Less than a month after we showed you these spy shots of the KTM 1290 Super Duke RR out testing, it’s officially here! Word on the street was that we could expect to learn more about it around the end of March. It’s now six days into April, and KTM officially pulled the curtain off its newest limited-edition track-focused weapon. Only 500 will ever be produced and sold worldwide.

As we'd heard, the weight has indeed been pared back to 180 kilograms, or 396 pounds. That’s due in large part to its beautiful and lightweight carbon fiber bodywork. The bike also lost 1.5 kilograms of unsprung weight thanks to its newly lightened, forged wheels, which come shod in nicely sticky Michelin Power Cup 2 rubber.

The 1,301cc LC8 V-twin makes a claimed 180 horsepower and 140 Nm (or just over 103 ft-lbs) of torque, which is pretty exciting inside such a lightweight package. However, what makes the RR very special is the suspension upgrade. If you buy one, you’ll get a fully adjustable WP APEX PRO 7548 close cartridge fork, along with an adjustable WP APEX PRO 7117 steering damper. The rear shock is an APEX PRO 7746 unit, made to spec just for this application.

Gallery: KTM 1290 Super Duke RR

The exhaust, as promised, is a titanium Akrapovič slip-on, with a carbon fiber end cap. You can also purchase a full Akrapovič Evolution Line exhaust system to fit this bike, for a bit extra. Finally, in the ride modes, you get new Track and Performance modes as standard.

The 1290 Super Duke RR goes on sale for European customers on April 8, 2021 at 10:00 CET. If you check out KTM’s link ahead of that time, you’ll see a countdown clock to keep you on tenterhooks until that magical moment arrives. KTM advises that if you want to find out about availability outside of Europe, your best bet is to check with your local KTM dealer for the most accurate information.