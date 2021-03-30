Some days, it can be hard to wake up and do what you need to do. Luckily, the fine folks running the American Flat Track YouTube channel have just the thing to give you the kick you need to get moving. Check out this exhilarating Insta360 video aboard Shayna Texter-Bauman's KTM 450 SX-FFE, and you probably won’t need any coffee.

It’s taken in the last laps at the 2021 Volusia Half-Mile I and II events, which took place from March 12 through 13. As you can see here, Texter-Bauman won in fine, bold, blazingly fast style, taking first place in both AFT Singles main events. Although she hasn’t taken a championship yet, Texter-Bauman is currently the winningest rider in American Flat Track Singles history.

Speaking to local news station News13 after winning both Volusia events to kick off the 2021 season, she said, “I just want to pave the way for females and show the men that we can do it right alongside of them or even ahead of them.”

Will 2021 be the year that Shayna Texter-Bauman takes the AFT Singles championship crown? It’s just the start of the season, but of course that’s something she’s working for. Performances like the one you see in this video will likely get this extremely quick and talented racer where she wants to go.

What about the future? “Even when I’m done racing, I’m not going to be stepping away forever,” Texter-Bauman told News13. “I want to help this sport continue to grow and put eyes on it and hopefully get more women and younger kids involved in the sport.”

Texter-Bauman comes from a flat-track family, with her dad, Randy Texter having gotten her interested in the sport from a young age. Sadly, he passed away in 2010, but the dedication to growing the sport and showing future riders their potential clearly runs strong in Shayna Texter-Bauman. You can’t watch a video like this and not want to experience that sheer joy on the bike for yourself. Just, uh, don’t try those slides on the street.