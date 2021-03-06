For the fifth year in a row, NBC Sports Network is proud to announce the new Progressive American Flat Track TV schedule for the 2021 season. This year holds 17 different races, and NBCSN will broadcast all the action from each and every one of them, from March through October for fans in the U.S.

Do you prefer to stream? No worries if you do, because NBCSN also offers its Trackpass on NBC Sports Gold, which comes in tiers in case you’re a fan of multiple racing disciplines.

AFT coverage a la carte is just $1.99 per month. If you like more racing than just AFT, the all-access Trackpass includes all the AFT action, as well as IMSA, exclusive NASCAR documentaries, and more for just $4.99 a month. Please note that this streaming service is currently only available to fans in the U.S.

All races take place on either Saturdays or Sundays, but the broadcast times vary widely throughout the season. Here’s the full schedule: