In January, 2021, Royal Enfield announced that it would once again partner with Moto Anatomy and Johnny Lewis to compete in the American Flat Track Production Twins competition. Lewis, the Enfield FT 650, and Moto Anatomy all played a part in taking the company’s first-ever race win in any discipline in 2020.

Now that 2021 is here, Enfield, Moto Anatomy, and Johnny Lewis are hungry for more. After all, racers want to race, race teams want to win, and manufacturers want to show how good their products are. Since racing also costs money, getting good sponsors on board is an absolute necessity if you want your team to do well.

That’s why Lewis and the Moto Anatomy x Royal Enfield team are proud to announce that several great sponsors have joined their efforts for the new year. These include Sena, Rekluse, Beringer Brakes, Saddlemen, ODI, Lightshoe, Team Lawant, and Cometic Gaskets. Sena, Rekluse, and Beringer Brakes are supporting Lewis in his AFT efforts, while Saddlemen, ODI, Lightshoe, Team Lawant, and Cometic Gaskets are backing Lewis’ participation in all Enfield programs.

“It has been a busy off-season for the team testing and planning for the year ahead,” Moto Anatomy x Royal Enfield racer Johnny Lewis said in a statement.

“We have continued the development of the Twins FT and have also aligned ourselves with a handful of world-class brands who are backing our 2021 efforts. On behalf of myself and Royal Enfield, we’re thrilled to have them on board and excited for the upcoming season.”

The start of the season is coming up fast, with the first 2021 event scheduled for March 12 at the Volusia Half-Mile in Barberville, Florida. When he’s not busy racing in AFT for 2021, Lewis will be working on the Royal Enfield Slide School presented by Moto Anatomy program, as well as serving as a mentor in Enfield’s next Build Train Race flat track program.