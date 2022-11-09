Fantic Flexes Its Muscles With New Caballero 700 At EICMA 2022

Italian motorcycle manufacturer Fantic has released what could quite possibly be its most exciting model yet—a parallel-twin-equipped scrambler dubbed the Caballero 700. Fantic had previously introduced the 500cc Caballero range, but this time, has clearly outdone itself with the 700 model range. Interestingly, the new Caballero 700 has a very familiar engine—one from a long-time partner of Fantic.

That's right, Yamaha has had major involvement in the development of the new Caballero 700, as the bike sports none other than the 689cc parallel-twin from the Japanese manufacturer. Dubbed the CP2, this engine first made its appearance on the popular MT-07, and has since been featured in the XSR700, Tracer 7, YZF-R7, and Tenere 700. The Fantic Caballero 700 marks the first time the engine has been used in a collaborative model, as well as in a bike not bearing the Yamaha badge.

For those of you unfamiliar, the CP2 has a 270-degree crankshaft that gives it the sound and performance characteristics of a 90-degree V-twin. It churns out 75 horsepower and 48 ft-lbs of torque. In the case of the Caballero 700, Fantic has leveled up the tech by offering three riding modes. The bike also features a compact 3.5-inch full-color TFT display with Bluetooth smartphone integration. As for safety features, the Caballero 700 gets cornering ABS and traction control thanks to an IMU-powered setup.

Other hallmark Fantic features can be found on the new Caballero 700. For instance, it packs a lightweight chromium molybdenum steel frame and an aluminum swingarm. Suspension hardware comes from Italian manufacturer Marzocchi with a 45-millimeter VRM fork. The bike rolls on 19-inch and 17-inch wheels at the front and rear respectively, while Brembo supplies the 330-millimeter and 245-millimeter disc at the front and rear. Overall, the new Caballero 700 tips the scales at no more than 180 kilograms.

Fantic has yet to announce the pricing and availability of the new Caballero 700, however, it has confirmed that it will be offered in two colors consisting of Pure Red and Heritage Blue.

