I want you to take a moment, grab a cup of coffee, a bagel or a croissant, sit down, and strap yourself in for what you're about to watch. Because, while we've all seen spectacular police chases in our time—I actually watched one in real life once—with helicopters, near-misses, and insane pit maneuvers, but nothing is as wild as this Brazilian motorcycle chase.

Not only do we get motorcycle vs. motorcycle with the offender and cop riding bikes, but you also get the chaotic city streets of Brazil, random passersby that nearly get clipped repeatedly, absolutely ignoring speed bumps, and even a passenger on the offending motorcycle.

And that's underselling the absolute insanity of this clip. Check it out.

The chase takes place in the Brazilian city of Osasco, just outside of Sao Paulo, according to Redditors who grew up in the area and chimed in on the thread. But the chase is so long, and so winding, but enters a whole other city at the culmination.

Honestly, the skills of both the offending motorcyclist and the police officer are wildly good. Like, the two of them are showcasing a set of motorcycling skills that beggars belief. You have obstacles like people, garbage, the aforementioned speed humps, cars, buses, trucks, other motorcyclists, and people just walking across the street. Yet, nothing stops them for a long, long time.

In fact, the only reason the whole chase comes to an end is that the offending motorcyclists starts running down progressively tighter and tighter alleyways and, in the end, drops the bike after coming out an incredibly small space. But throughout, the two riders are just showing some seriously great control over their bikes.

Now, that's not to say I'm endorsing the running motorcyclist. They endangered a lot of folks with their run and, despite them not hurting anyone, it could've easily not turned out that way on multiple occasions. So don't run from the cops.

Also, the cop shouldn't be lauded either, because their actions of cashing the dude and chick on the bike also put people at risk. So neither is right here. But I will give them their props in terms of bike control.

Yet, hot damn is this better than 99% of all Hollywood motorcycle chases.