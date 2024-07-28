Growing up, a part of me thought about being a motorcycle cop.

I mean, I wasn't going to be a racer, and it looked equally as unlikely that this journalism thing was going to work out. Whenever I saw motorcycle cops riding around, I'd think, "You lucky so and so. You just get to ride all day and have free training." And the training must be decent in Ireland because they always looked so smooth and capable at speed.

But wherever this video comes from, the riders might not get such good training because the motorcyclist seems to do everything wrong.

The footage is captured from a dash cam and shows a motorcycle cop seemingly gesturing for the motorist to pull over. But before the driver can, the cop rear-ends the car in front of them. This is super unfortunate and something you never want to see, but come on—half of this guy's job is literally to ride, so mistakes like these are pretty unacceptable.

It all takes place on a relatively high-congestion, fast-traffic road. And it's definitely not the road where you'd want to ride too close to the car in front, and more so if you plan on taking your eyes off the road.

But the thing that has me feeling less empathy than I normally would for someone in this situation is that the rider takes his right hand and signals to the driver with his index finger, ensuring he has no use of the brake or accelerator in an emergency.

It looks like the bike is equipped with lights, and therefore, I assume it has a siren. So, I can't understand why the rider took this approach. The cop may have even been trying to alert the driver to an issue and help them, but the result is still the same. The bottom line, to me, it was reckless riding.

I may be being too harsh on the rider, or maybe I just expect more from the people who are supposed to set the standard for safe riding etiquette. This is one where I'd very much appreciate your take in the comments.

It should go without saying that I sincerely hope the rider was able to walk away from this crash uninjured.