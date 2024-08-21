The Quickshift

The SV650 is turning 25

Suzuki is celebrating that with three new colors for the UK

RideApart's executive editor Jonathon Klein now feels old

So in the grand scheme of things, I'm not old. At least that's what I tell myself. My kids, however, tell me otherwise, as does the vast majority of the internet. Yet, despite what Gen Z and Alpha say, I've never really felt too old.

At 37, I feel like I'm in better shape, doing cooler shit, and generally having a better time now than I've ever had in the rest of my life. And no, I'm not going through a mid-life crisis, I'm just finally taking care of myself after years of full disregard.

Yet, I have to be honest when I say I all of a sudden felt extremely old when I saw that Suzuki was celebrating the 25th anniversary of the introduction of its SV650. I'm sorry, what now? You're telling me it's not just younger than me, but that it's also old enough to have that sort of an anniversary?

No, not possible. I'm sorry, I reject your reality. LA LA LA LA!

Unfortunately for me and my psyche, it's true. The truly fantastic SV650 platform is celebrating its 25th year in production and that just stabs me in the chest, as I used to own one a few years back. It was a lovely thing I used to commute to and from work in Los Angeles each and every day for two years.

It was the perfect commuter, but one that'd turn itself into a canyon carver on the weekends or after work. And it's a motorcycle I miss dearly. I may end up looking at used examples after I finish writing this story.

I might be scrolling them already.

As for Suzuki's celebration, it's more of a "Hey, look at this" compared to what I think this motorcycle deserves. Yes, it's a workhorse, but come on, it deserves more than just three fancy new colors and only for the UK. This is the SV650 we're talking about, a bike that is universally loved by pretty much everyone. It checks all the boxes, it makes all the sounds, it looks great even 25 years later.

It's nearly the perfect motorcycle for literally anyone and everyone. You could do better by this bike, Suzuki. I, for one, say you should rethink its celebration. Let's take it on an epic road trip. Let's go tour the factory. Let's do celebratory wheelies or burnouts or jumps or something grand!

And if you need a rider for all that, you've got my number. Until then, I'll be sitting in the corner thinking about how we're all just dust in the wind...