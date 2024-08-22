The Quickshift

Can-Am is launching the all-new Maverick R Max four-seater UTV

It's Can-Am's latest go-fast side-by-side

Prices start at $39,199 for the 240-horsepower UTV

While I love my alone adventures, there's nothing like actually hearing yourself think, getting out into the wild is far more fun when I get to bring others along. To scare, I mean to entertain, my friends and family while riding along some forgotten stretch of woods, desert, or mud, and seeing smiles plastered across their faces is just priceless.

And that's a big reason why we bought a four-seater Can-Am Maverick X3 Max when we moved to Utah. But I didn't get the full-fat Maverick X3 Max at the time and I was sorta kicking myself for that for a long while. Not anymore, as Can-Am launched the all-new Maverick R Max and it, like its two-seater brother, looks positively B-A-N-A-N-A-S.

Think you have what it takes to tame a four-seat, 240-horsepower mini trophy truck? I certainly do, but I lost my marbles ages ago. Let's get into the details of this righteous machine.

The biggest thing you have to know about the new Maverick R Max is that it retains its 240-horsepower turbocharged Rotax engine, and it's still coupled to a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox. You can now all breathe a sigh of relief that the family folks aren't getting the short stick of the horsepower wars in the side-by-side community.

But in all fairness, the Maverick R Max is essentially a longer version of the two-seater Maverick R, as it features the same adaptive suspension, wild-ass knuckles, and sick styling. Also remaining untouched from the two-seat version is the UTV's infotainment screen, which holds its modes, music, adjustments, and even rearview camera.

Can-Am did make some small changes when converting the Maverick R to four seats, though, as its "engineers optimized the seven-speed DCT for multi-passenger riding with a 40% shorter low-gear ratio, improved torque control for low-speed maneuvers and reinforced components for maximum durability." Likewise, they updated the UTV's 10.25-inch touchscreen display with more functionality, like front and rear cameras.

Tires, wheels, brakes, and the rest of the suspension componentry remain unchanged, which is also good news.

As for how you can spec it, there will be four different trim levels, include Max, Max X, Max R, and Max X rs, the latter of which will have Can-Am's Smart-Shox suspension setup for increased adjustability. And that's about it. It's just a four-seat version of the Maverick R lineup and that's perfectly awesome in my book.

What I do see from the images provided by Can-Am is that while the Maverick R Max is a four-seater, I could still do what I did with our Maverick X3 Max and install a jump seat in between the two rear seats so all three of my children, as well as my wife and I, can go out and enjoy the great outdoors and trails by our house. It's been a great solution for us and our kids have enjoyed the hell out of their time ripping trails.

I wonder if it'd just swap over?

Now let's get into pricing, cause like the Maverick R two-seater, the four-seater ain't cheap. MSRP for the base Maverick R Max starts at $39,199, ups to $42,199 for the R Max X, goes to $46,099 for the R Max R, and tops out at an eye-watering $47,799 for the R Max X rs. There's also a host of accessories that Can-Am will sell you to make your Maverick R Max your own, so those base prices are sure to go up.

But you do get a lot for that, as these are pretty much four-seat pre-runners built for just blasting through the dunes and deserts and trails. And again, you've got 240 horsepower on tap, which is just lunacy to think about when the whole thing weighs just a few pounds over a ton.

Nervous giggling intensifies

And that's about it. I'm stoked to try this out sometime in the near future, as this Maverick R Max looks stunningly insane, which is absolutely up my alley. Think Can-Am will give me a friends and family discount?