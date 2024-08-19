The Quickshift

Can-Am filed documents with the California Air Resource Board

It indicates that a Maverick R Max four-seater is coming

Can-Am hasn't yet announced it

This is the moment I've been waiting for, folks. I've even been holding my breath since Can-Am launched the Maverick R last year. Coincidentally, I now hold some world records because of it. But it's finally happening and I can breathe once more.

According to leaked California Air Resource Board filings that ATV.com discovered, the UTV brand is finally bringing a four-seat Maverick R to market and all I can say is, "HELL YEAH!"

That might come off as a weird thing to get excited over, but as much as I think the two-seat Maverick R is cool and all, I have three children and a wife. They don't get too happy when I only go out by myself or bring a lone passenger. So a four-seat go-fast Maverick R is the perfect vehicle for all our off-road adventures.

And yes, I know, if you count myself, my wife, and our three children, that adds up to five and the Can-Am will likely be a four-seater. But you have to remember that aftermarket jump seats exist, and it's what we have in our Maverick X3.

Get the best news, reviews, columns, and more delivered straight to your inbox. Sign up

and For more information, read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use

What we can likely expect from the Maverick R Max—as it's labeled in the CARB filing—is a four-seat version of the Maverick R, so the same 240-horsepower engine, larger off-road tires, and innovative control arms. The UTV's infotainment and Dual-Clutch are likely to remain, too.

What will likely change from prior Max versions, however, is the width of the UTV. Past Max's have come in two flavors, 64-inch and 72-inch widths. But since this is the Maverick R version, it's more than likely to just come in the Maverick R's 77-inch wide track for better high-speed stability.

Now, the timing on the Maverick R Max hasn't been disclosed as of yet, but if you go off last year's Maverick R launch, which occurred in August, we're nearly halfway through the month and there haven't been any teasers. So I'd imagine Can-Am is likely waiting until after the launch of its new electric motorcycles in September.

Maybe sometime around October or November?

We'll hopefully know more soon, as manufacturers tend to only file these right before launches so the watchful eyes of editors like us don't spoil their surprises and launches too early. I can't wait.

It might be time to trade in my X3?