Listen, I'm not saying powersports are a cheap hobby. I've spent more money than I care to admit in all my years riding motorcycles and running my Can-Am. But I can tell you right here, right now, there's not a snowball's chance in hell I'd throw $100,000 down for anything in this realm.

And that absolutely includes the "modified" $100,000 Can-Am Maverick R that MN Motorsports is trying to sell.

I came across this Reel mindlessly scrolling yesterday and was intrigued by the new Can-Am. I mean, the Maverick R only went on sale last year and this one looked like it'd got hit over the head with the Can-Am parts catalog. "Cool Maverick R with some Can-Am accessories," I thought.

But what I didn't expect to hear was the talk of how much labor the dealership "put into it" as well as the positively insane price of $100,000. You read that right, they want one, zero, zero, zero, zero, zero American dollars.

I'm sorry, but that's a big ole no from me, dawg.

Get the best news, reviews, columns, and more delivered straight to your inbox, daily.

The list of parts said in the video, as well as what you can see in the video, aren't as extensive as you'd think for something carrying such a price. They're mostly dealership-added parts, bolt-ons that are able to be added without any real work.

There are some other parts, such as a fresh air recirculation system for desert work, along with what is likely a tune, as the salesman states the Can-Am is making around 315 horsepower to the wheels.

But to make that sort of horsepower from something that comes with 240 horsepower from the factory out of its 999cc turbocharged three-cylinder Rotax, and is detuned to prolong longevity, what they're talking about is likely just an ECU flash. Can-Am is also known to sandbag its horsepower numbers, so I wouldn't be surprised if the actual horsepower is closer to 260-ish.

For what it's worth, a stock Maverick R X RS with Smart Shox will set you back $44,299. That's still expensive, but Motorsports MN is asking an extra $66,000 and what it really boils down to, then, is the labor. At least, that's how I think they got to that $100k price. But I have to say, come on. There's no way in hell there's 150 hours into this. 95% of what I see are bolt-ons, like the front bumper, windshield, roof, lightbar, wheels and tires, rear wheel carrier, and...that's about it.

Yes, there's wiring, but I've done wiring on my Can-Am before. The company made it incredibly easy to do, as it has secondary posts in the transmission tunnel. And the entirety of the dash and tunnel panels just pop off. I could probably do this with some friends in a day.

But what do you all think? You slapping down 100 stacks for this Maverick R? I sure ain't.