In August, 2022, Canadian powersports manufacturer Can-Am solidified its intention to return to the motorcycle market. It intended to capitalize on the rapidly growing electric motorcycle market, and since then, a lot of new electric motorcycles have sprung up, specifically with performance and enjoyment in mind.

Now, on August 21, 2023, Can-Am released a teaser video showing a new electric motorcycle being ridden both on and off-road. While the caption makes no mention of what bike is being shown in the video, we can pretty much deduce that it's the Origin, Can-Am's electric dual-sport machine. Despite showing us what the bike can do both on and off-road, the video does very little to give us specifics regarding the electric motorcycle.

Judging from what we can see in the video, it appears that the origin is equipped with off-road focused 21-inch front and 18-inch rear wheels. It's also clear to see that the electric dual-sport is equipped with an inverted front fork and rear monoshock. Meanwhile, front and rear disc brakes are responsible for bringing the bike to a stop. Another notable feature is the use of a single-sided swingarm, which gives the bike a more athletic aesthetic.

Alongside the Origin, Can-Am is also anticipated to release a new street-focused model called the Pulse. According to the company, the Pulse will be a "balanced and agile motorcycle designed to immerse riders in the energy of the city.” While the wording may seem rather abstract, it's clear that the Pulse, in contrast to the Origin's off-road roots, will be a city-slicker with commuting duty as its first order of business. The Pulse was rendered with alloy wheels, shorter suspension, and more compact dimensions when compared to the Origin.

While we don't yet know the power and range figures of the new Can-Am electric motorcycles, we do know that they'll be packing quite a lot of cutting-edge technology. For starters, Can-Am previously announced that the bikes will be powered by Rotax E-Power motors. Can-Am further highlighted that the bikes will be capable of "highway-worthy speeds with plenty of horsepower and torque.” Other tech features include LED lights, a large TFT display, and level-2 fast-charging technology.

With all that on the table, we're still a ways away from actually seeing these bikes hit the road. Can-Am is eyeing the summer of 2024 for the global unveiling of the electric motorcycles, with delivery expected to commence before the end of 2024. At present, Can-Am has put up a dedicated website for the new electric motorcycles. Here, you can sign up to receive updates regarding their development.