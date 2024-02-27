The 2024 Can-Am Maverick R is nothing short of a technological marvel in the powersports world. From the factory, it's designed to offer top-notch handling, all-terrain capability, and impressive performance. As humans, however, we’ve always wanted more. More power, more performance, more everything. Even from machines that already produce an absurd amount of power.

Indeed, for some die-hard enthusiasts, the Maverick R’s 240 horsepower just isn’t enough.

This is where Evolution Powersports (EVP) enters the picture. The Arizona firm wants to provide Can-Am Maverick R owners with uncompromising performance, and through months of R&D, EVP has tapped into the Maverick R’s turbocharged potential, extracting impressive power gains from a variety of tunes catering to various octane levels.

Months of R&D have resulted in multiple ECU tunes for the Can-Am Maverick R.

In total, the company has released five engine tunes to choose from, designed for fuels ranging from 91 octane all the way to 110-octane race fuels. Best of all, no upgrades need to be made to the engine; everything’s managed through the factory ECU. Check out the claimed power gains in the table below.

EVP Tune Claimed Power Gains 91 Octane + 15 horsepower 93 Octane + 20 horsepower 96 Octane + 30 horsepower 100 Octane + 50 horsepower 110 Octane + 70 horsepower

It spits frickin' flames!

Now, increased power is cool and all, but EVP also wants to make the Maverick R more badass than it already is. What better way to do this than with some good old pops and bangs? For each of the tunes on offer, EVP gives the option of adding pops and bangs, spitting sick flames and making all the right burbling noises upon decel.

It’s sure to turn heads on the trails, all while making you giggle with excitement every time you take your foot off the accelerator.

With the additional power (and optional pyrotechnics) EVP brings to the table, it only makes sense that you’d want to turn up the volume. As such, EVP also has a new exhaust system for the Maverick R. As is the case with all aftermarket exhausts, it’s lighter, sleeker, and louder than the stock system. EVP says it sheds 10 pounds from the stock setup, and comes with different tip options to suit your style. There’s also a Shocker side dump for an extra dose of attitude for folks who want to live extra loud.

All these upgrades and more can be found on Evolution Powersports' official website, so be sure to check it out if you’re the lucky owner of a 2024 Can-Am Maverick R.