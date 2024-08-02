Is your butt bigger than a laptop?

It's okay, we're not here to judge. Mine definitely is, because I like to eat food. But I digress.

Believe it or not, I'm asking for a reason, and that reason is because Polaris says that's about the size of the heating/cooling ports embedded in its front seats on the new 2025 RZR Pro R Ultimate.

And a Polaris rep says these ports are about the size of a 15-inch laptop, to be more precise.

For those unfamiliar, the RZR Pro R Ultimate is the off-road vehicle maker's current top-of-the-line, crème de la crème side-by-side. It's got all the bells and whistles, including some super fancy beadlock wheels to help you keep your tires on those rims even when you're running low pressures for serious rock crawling pursuits.

And some choice audio for bumpin' all your favorite tunes, built by Rockford Fosgate.

But(t) back to the seats.

Gallery: 2025 Polaris RZR R Pro Ultimate

15 Photos Polaris

Polaris says they have both heating and cooling ventilation right inside the seats on this trim level. As a representative explains it, there's both a heating element and a cooling unit designed to channel air out of the seat and directly into the body of whoever's sitting in those front two seats.

Unfortunately, it's not available for the rear seats at this time. But that means there's always room for improvement, right? Right. It's also all the more reason for folks to duke it out with a vicious game of rock, paper, scissors for shotgun, right? Also right.

Just think about how toasty and warm that means you can be in the winter, if you're out exploring when the weather gets cold out. In an open-air vehicle like this, in-seat climate controls become all the more important. And in the summer, no one likes a sweaty ass. No one. But Polaris has got you, so don't worry about it if you're rolling in one of these guys.

There's something truly special about the feeling of crisp, clean air on your face while the rest of you stays toasty warm in the cooler months. I'll never forget the first time a friend in high school introduced me to the secret of cranking the seat heaters up, then opening the windows in their car on days where we could see our breath.

It was totally the best feeling, and now you can do that in a SxS, which is probably even better. Thanks, Polaris.