I've driven my fair share of Polaris RZRs. They're fast, they're fun, and they're wonderfully capable machines. And at no point in my driving career behind a RZR's wheel did I ever think, "You know what? This doesn't have enough power or torque. I need more."

That might come as a shock to most of you who know me or my penchant for all things too powerful. But come on, the RZR doesn't need anything else. Luckily, I'm not the arbiter of people's bank accounts or their wild ideas. Which is why I'm able to tell you about Sparks Motors' absolutely insane Tesla-swapped Polaris RZR.

And according to them, it's the fastest UTV...in the world.

Dubbed the Teslaris Model R, the guys at Sparks Motors took a stock four-seater Polaris RZR and swapped in the 75kW battery pack from a wrecked Tesla Model X. Now, again, the stock RZR is no slouch, as it makes around 200 horsepower from the factory in RZR Pro form. But this one, the Tesla RZR, now makes a whopping 500 horsepower and 600 lb-ft of torque. And it sends that power to all four wheels.

If you thought your RZR Pro ripped before, try adding 300 horsepower and probably close to 450 lb-ft of torque. Woof.

What you should also consider is how light the RZR Pro is from the factory. Unlike the Model X the battery pack and motors came out of, the Polaris is essentially just a cage with some tacked-on body panels. Even the heavier four-seater only weighs 2,200 pounds dry. So even adding an additional 1,000 pounds of batteries and motors would probably only make it marginally heavier than your base-spec Porsche 911.

Now that's a party.

Of course, the Sparks Motors' guys had to test their creation, so they took it out to the dunes to race against a gas-powered RZR. Because why not? The results are pretty self-explanatory, but I won't spoil it. Check it out and let us know if you'd ever rock a fully electric Polaris RZR in the comments below.