We've talked a bit about the 2025 Polaris RZR Pro lineup, and particularly called out the new heated and cooled seats that are present on the top-of-the-line RZR Pro R.

But that was all the way back in August, guys. What's new in September?

As we edge closer and closer to Halloween, Polaris teamed up with aftermarket parts specialist Pro Armor on the new RZR Pro R Factory-Armored Limited Edition. While we can't say for sure that the upcoming holiday had anything to do with the bright new Orange Burst/ Matte Marmalade Orange colorway that screams forth from this LE, we also can't say that it didn't.

There's more to the Factory-Armored Limited Edition than just its screaming orange paint job, though. Look at it from the front, and you'll see a 32-inch RIGID light bar up top, ready to light the way when you need it. It has an IP68 rating, so it's fine to get wet. And whether conditions are wet or dry, its 20,064-lumen output and claimed light traveling distance of up to 3,077 feet should do the trick even in the darkest of conditions.

Beyond the light bar, you'll also find Pro Armor front and rear bumpers and skid plates to protect your RZR Pro R when you're putting it through its paces. The bumpers are made from 1.75-inch steel tubing and mounted directly to the existing RZR Pro R chassis for a clean, uninterrupted design flow.

Down below, you'll also find a set of Pro Armor Flow Formed Beadlock Wheels. According to Pro Armor, its flow-forming process features increased tensile strength and a 1,740-pound load rating.

Combining these upgrades with the RZR Pro R's ProStar Fury 2.0 NA four-cylinder, 225 horsepower engine, and Dynamix DV semi-active suspension, not to mention the super snug, sporty, and comfy seats I experienced when I test drove the RZR Pro R, it's not difficult to picture the potent package posed by all these bells and whistles in a single vehicle.

If your stomach is doing crazy flips just thinking about it, you'd better move fast. While there will be both two- and four-wheeled RZR Pro R Factory-Armored Limited Editions available, Polaris says they'll only be making 500 total vehicles.

Pricing starts at US $44,999, not including the destination charge. It should start shipping to dealerships in September. If you'll be attending the 2024 Sand Sports Super Show in SoCal on September 20 and 21st, you should be able to see it up close and in person, as well.