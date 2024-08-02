There's always room for improvement, right? Despite something being at the tippy top of whatever apex it's inhabiting, there's always growth available. You can make something sharper, something leaner, something more powerful.

Two prime examples of this are Mathews moving from the Phase 4 to the Lift bows, and Ducati's latest Panigale V4 from the prior V4. Both were pinnacles of engineering, yet the engineers found ways to make them that much better. In the bow's case, seemingly offering a quantum leap forward to hunters everywhere.

And that's the same mentality that Polaris brought to its RZR Pro lineup, as while it didn't go back to the drawing board, it did make a ton of subtle and not-so-subtle alterations to the go-fast UTVs that up the ante and put Can-Am's Mavericks on notice.

What exactly did Polaris cook up? A cut-throat, that's what. Let's get into the details of the 2025 Polaris RZR Pros.

While each of the RZR Pro lineup gets a host of bespoke modifications that set them up for whatever terrain you're after, all three Pros were treated to a handful of lineup-spanning upgrades. Those include air intakes that funnel fresh air into the cabin, new hood scoops to reduce cabin temperature, a new exterior design language that's more aggressive, new lighting all around, a better interior, including an upgraded dash with RIDE Command, more storage, new solid doors and door seals, and a new seat design with "enhanced contouring for comfort."

But as soon as you start scrolling through the three models on tap, you find that they each offer very distinct things. And one even has heated and ventilated seats. Neat! Let's break each down for ya.

RZR Pro XP: Starting at $23,999

The least expensive of the bunch, the RZR Pro XP is designed for folks who want to explore wooded terrain, like the forest and trails around my house. It's just as capable as the others, but it comes in a more condensed package so that you don't get stuck when the trees begin to surround you.

A turbocharged engine pumps out 181 horsepower, while the UTV's CVT sends power to on-demand AWD. It features a 64-inch width, and a 96-inch wheelbase, allowing it to supposedly have "dependable stability for high performance on tight terrain."

New for 2025, however, is a new lower gear. This is thanks to getting the same CVT out of the Pro S, as well as Ride Command coming standard in the Premium version of the RZR Pro XP.

Polaris will offer the RZR Pro XP in three trims, including Sport, Premium, and Ultimate.

RZR Pro S: Starting at $26,999

Next up, you have the RZR Pro S which used to be known as the RZR Turbo R. Seems simpler, sure.

Like the Pro XP, the Pro S gets the same 181-horsepower turbocharged engine, but also receives the 74-inch width, making high-speed stability that much better. According to Polaris, the Pro S offers "pure exhilaration on rugged, wide-open terrain at an unbeatable value."

Again, the Pro S in its Premium trim level now comes with Ride Command as standard, but also gets a rear camera for better visibility, as well as GPS navigation.

Like the RZR Pro XP, Polaris will offer the RZR Pro S in three trims, including Sport, Premium, and Ultimate.

And then you get to the big boy of the group: the RZR Pro R

RZR Pro R: Starting at $34,999

Just looking at the machine, you can tell the RZR Pro R is made for something other than just a leisurely cruise in the backcountry. No, this machine was built for war.

According to Polaris, "As an off-road beast that is champion of the desert, the RZR Pro R delivers heart-pounding performance, with toughness proven through the winning track record of its race variant from SCORE to Dakar."

As such, the RZR Pro R is powered by Polaris' ProStar Fury 2-liter naturally aspirated 4-cylinder engine, which drops 225 horsepower at the stomp of your right foot. It sends that power through all four wheels at the push of a button, while the company's Dynamix DV semi-active suspension soaks up bumps as if it were nothing. This UTV was made for conquering the desert and doing so quickly.

Likewise, when you move up to the RZR Pro R Ultimate trim level, you get 15-inch wheels that are beadlocks, and get this, heated and cooled seats. Yes, you read that right. This UTV is likely as comfortable as many Ford Raptors.

It's definitely faster. At least until Polaris drops this race-ready beast we spotted...

Unlike the other RZR Pros, only two trims are available: Sport and Ultimate, and you'll have to drop $42,999 for the latter.

There's a host of other small items that the engineering team at Polaris did across the UTVs, including something that Polaris calls the RZR floating dash, which essentially had them design two dashes and combine them into one. But that type of nerdery is for another time. Right now, these are the big calls outs and we'll have more incisive thoughts on the two once we drive them in the coming weeks.

Oh yeah, we're getting behind the wheels real soon. So stay tuned!