This is not a drill, people.

So we've been talking about how UTVs are essentially one of the best, easiest, and cheapest ways into off-road racing like King of the Hammers or the Baja 1000 for a while now. And though all the major UTV brands have race-capable machines, none of them have really dropped a race-ready vehicle that the buying public could, theoretically, buy from a dealership and head straight to the starting line.

At least, that's how it was, as a recent patent discovered by RideApart sure as hell looks as if Polaris, the folks who make the RZR, is getting ready to drop a sick-ass race-ready UTV designed to just decimate all. Seriously, this thing looks absolutely mental and capable of just destroying desert races.

Who's got their helmet and passport ready?

The basic design looks a lot like most of your standard Polaris RZR two-seaters, but as you closer, the sketches clearly showcase something designed for competition. And then you start reading the description.

In the patent's abstract, Polaris states "A utility vehicle, or UTV, provides a strong, yet lightweight chassis, a set of modular body panels, and various field-serviceability features which enable the UTV to be used in demanding environments such as off-road racing and challenging terrain. An integrated engine and transmission cooler and bodywork vents reduce weight while providing for component cooling while the vehicle is in operation. Passenger/navigator features facilitate use of the vehicle in team-oriented driving, including off-road racing."

That's pretty clear-cut, right?

RideApart.com RideApart.com

Get the best news, reviews, columns, and more delivered straight to your inbox. Sign up

and For more information, read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use

This has to be a patent for a race-spec UTV. But most race teams don't patent the entire vehicle, especially one based on a production machine. They'll patent suspension setups, new motors, new turbochargers, and specific setups that are built in their shops so another team doesn't get an advantage. But not the full machine.

Who does patent full machines are OEMs looking to sell these machines to the public at large, or at least to the public who wants a race-ready UTV and a healthy sense of adventure. As well as a bank account to support a race team.

RideApart.com

The completed machine looks as if it has a full race-spec cage, a rear spare tire mount, a crap-ton of ground clearance and suspension travel, race-spec bucket seats and, as mentioned in the abstract, navigator features for racing. From the patent, that includes a handhold for the navigator, as well as accessory switches, a tablet or computer mount for off-road GPS, and the associated toggle switches for it. There are also built-in communication toggles to talk to the driver and the crew back at base or who's set up for a pit stop.

Legit, this feels like something truly audacious coming from Polaris. We know the company has put a lot into its racing department over the years, but this is next level and if it can pull it off, it could seriously upend the the off-road racing world.

I can't wait to see what becomes of this.