More motorcycle gear manufacturers are giving us a wider array of protective footwear options across a range of styles in 2021 than ever before. Gone are the days when you could only choose from a handful of cruiser boots, a smattering of hardcore track boots, and maybe some neon MX boots for good measure.

If you’re the type of rider who likes the look of sneakers on your bike but wishes those sneakers had more motorcycle-specific protection, then you might want to see these new protective moto shoes from REV’IT! They’re called Filter, and as you might expect from a name like that, they’re perforated for good airflow. Let’s take a look.

These simply-styled, high-top sneaks are made with an outer shell of soft, nubuck leather and suede. There’s plenty of reflectivity at the heel, to help you get seen on your bike in low-light conditions. They come with an extra pair of laces in a different color, an OrthoLite X40 foam insole, a padded tongue, and perforation both at the toes and on the sides to keep you cool. The REV’IT! Filter motorcycle shoes are not waterproof.

Gallery: REV'IT! Filter motorcycle shoes

4 Photos

Now that we’ve talked about the creature comforts, let’s talk about safety. The sole is slip-resistant, which is a definite must on a bike. After all, you don’t want to slide on the street, or off your pegs while you’re trying to operate the foot controls. Inside every pair of Filters is an injected ankle cup and a thermoformed heel cup and toecap. They’re specially formed to blend into the overall structure of the shoe, so REV’IT! says you may not even notice those bits of added structural support when you have them on. Of course, the proof is in the wearing, so we can’t comment on that part of it, and can only tell you what’s claimed.

The side panel, ankle, heel, and toe are also reinforced to provide added structural integrity in the event of a crash. You don’t have to just take REV’IT!’s word for it, though. The Filter shoes are CE level 1 certified, to the EN 13634 Standard as published in 2017.

The Filter shoes come in two colorways: Black and neon red, or Grey and neon yellow, at a cost of $249.99. They come with a two-year warranty. On the REV’IT! site, they’re currently listed as being out of stock as of June 1, 2021, but you may want to check with your local shops that carry REV’IT! to see if they might have some.