DXR is new on the motorcycle gear scene. Based in France, DXR specializes in stylish yet functional apparel at competitive prices. For evidence of DXR’s unique blend of performance, design, and affordability, look no further than the brand’s Asgier CE Leather Boots.

With its cowhide leather construction, the Asgeir not only ensures abrasion resistance but also mimics classically-styled, non-moto boots. The high cut and velcro strap deliver ample ankle support while the pull tab and side-entry zipper make sliding in and out of the boots a breeze. Of course, the DXR boot also boasts metal eyelets and laces, but the side zipper adds ease of use that most users will prefer.

On the inside, the Asgeir sports a 100 percent polyester liner for comfort. Along with the lavish liner, a waterproof yet breathable membrane also keeps the rider’s feet dry in both rainy and warm weather. The boot features a reinforced gear selection pad but the toe patch aligns with the rest of the Asgeir’s design. Its hard-wearing sole is also perfect for light-to-light blasts in the city or for long trips on the open road.

The unisex boot is offered in Euro sizes 37 through 48 (6-15 US Men’s), and retails for €109.90 ($134 USD). However, under the current promo, customers can snag a pair for only €99.90 ($121 USD). While DXR classifies the Asgeir as a unisex model, it also offers a female-specific version with the Lagerta boots. Sadly, it only comes in black, but the 36 through 42 Euro sizing (5.5-11.5 US Women’s) should suit women better.

DXR may be new to the moto apparel scene but the France-based brand is expanding to serve more European nations with its new lineup. The Asgeir should be a perfect introduction to the brand’s blend of classic style, modern performance, and budget-conscious pricing.