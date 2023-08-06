This looks like a pair of normal jeans, but it is far from your standard blues. REV’IT is introducing its new Lewis Selvedge TF denim, riding gear that flies under the radar.

At a glance, you may not even notice that these jeans come with serious protection. Made out of Cordura, Coolmax, and Thermolite denim in key abrasion and flex areas, you probably won’t be able to tell if you see this pair out in the wild.

It looks like regular jeans, but it rides like motorcycle gear. REV’IT’s Seesmart armor is thin and flexible, allowing it to form, flex, and bend as if it’s not there. Apart from that, the 13-ounce Cordura denim is combined with Coolmax and Thermolite panels for durability and even more flexibility in key areas. Other bits of safety sewn into this pair include reflective inserts sewn on the inside of the hem.

“TF” stands for Tapered Fit, and the Lewis promises a slim cut throughout the legs—a modern look. The wash is dark, the stitching is gold, and you can expect this pair to wear and patina well over the course of many rides.

Other touches include a REV’IT! patch on the back is finished in a distressed leather material, a button fly, belt loops, five standard jean pockets, and also the Selvedge construction. Selvedge denim refers to the construction and is better finished and stronger than traditional construction methods.

On the note of safety, Seesmart armor covers you with CE Level 1 protection on the knees and hips. Both protectors are adjustable in their armor pockets, as is the case with the knee pads’ height adjustability. Perhaps more impressive about this pair is the fact that it is PPE Class AA-certified or Double-A-rated.

As for availability and sizing, this pair only comes in a dark blue wash. The sizes range from a 28-inch waist all the way to a 38. There are three lengths available, 32, 34, and 36, and the price for this pair is set at $259.99 USD at the time of writing.

REV’IT! also backs this product up with a two-year warranty, adding to the peace of mind you receive and backing up the quality that the brand is known for.