REV’IT! Presents The Outback 4 H2O Adventure Jacket

Adventure riding requires not only the right bike and proper skill to handle the terrain, it also requires the best gear to keep you safe and protected in ever-changing weather. Indeed, when embarking on long-distance rides, the weather can change from one region to the next, and being caught out in the cold and rain without the proper gear can be a recipe for disaster.

Dutch gear and equipment specialist REV’IT! is no stranger to adventure. In fact, a lot of the gear it has in its collection is specifically designed for adventure-touring. Its newest jacket, the Outback 4 H2O, is a good example of this. Now on its fourth iteration, REV’IT!’s Outback jacket has been designed to offer a customizable fit, and more ventilation than before to provide extra comfort. Of course, REV’IT! doesn’t skimp out on protection, offering some of the best technology when it comes to safety in this jacket.

The all-new REV'IT! Outback 4 H2O is available in both men's and women's sizes, giving you plenty of options for a perfect fit. Even the elbow guards are adjustable, and there are several hook-and-loop straps on the lower and upper arm. Because the cuffs are adjustable, you can wear your gloves inside or outside depending on your preference and the season. Furthermore, the jacket's collar and waist can be adjusted to fit your demands.

As standard, the jacket has SEEFLEX CE-level 2 protection for the shoulders and elbows. It also has SEESOFT CE protection inserts on the back and chest. To round off your ideal travel ensemble, add the Neon Connector vest for visibility or the Challenger cooling vest for comfort. Reflective patches are built into the fabric to enhance visibility in all lighting conditions. These reflective portions are fused to the fabric using a welding procedure, which eliminates seams and improves the overall protection and longevity of the jacket.

The jacket's thermal lining has an interior pocket for keeping personal belongings. There is also an easy-access internal Napoleon pocket, a rear patch pocket, two hand warmer pockets, two internal pockets, two front patch pockets, and one waterproof internal pocket. The integrated ventilation sections offer excellent airflow, efficiently keeping you cool while riding.