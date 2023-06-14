All across the world, KTM is best known for its successful racing exploits. Prior to making it big in MotoGP, KTM was best known for its off-road racing. Even today, KTM’s all about off-road – from the Dakar rally to Supecross, the Austrian brand really lives up to its tagline, “Ready to Race.” That being said, KTM is bolstering its racing initiatives on the grassroots level with the KTM Road to Rimba Raid Asia Qualifiers 2023.

Adventure riding has witnessed a huge spike in recent years, with more and more events popping up catering to the segment. In Malaysia, KTM is inviting all adventure riders to take part in the Road to Rimba Raid Asia Qualifiers. The event seeks to find some of the most skilled adventure riders who will go on to represent KTM at the 2023 Rimba Raid in Malaysia, a grueling off-road adventure race open to adventure bikes with twin-cylinder engines 500cc and up. The qualifying event is set for Sunday, June 25, 2023, and will be held at Seri Alam, Pasir Gudang in Johor, Malaysia.

In the case of the KTM Road to Rimba Raid Asia Qualifiers 2023, a total of three riders will make their way to the Rimba Raid – two from Malaysia will be chosen, while one rider from Singapore will also join the team. The perks for the winners consist of a comprehensive sponsorship including the race fees, accommodations, and a brand new KTM 790 Adventure R to be used during the 2023 Rimba Raid. Of course, the racers will have full access to the technical support of KTM Malaysia during the race. Prizes will be given to the top five finishers, and all finishers will be given medals.

The 2023 Rimba Raid is slated to take place from August 31 to September 3, 2023, in Pahang, Malaysia. During the four-day racing event, it’s expected that more than 300 riders from all over the world will compete in a variety of categories. For folks interested in participating in KTM’s Road to Rimba Raid Asia Qualifiers 2023, feel free to register online via the link below.