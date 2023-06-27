New REV'IT! Kick Keeps You Safe And Stylish On The Street

When it comes to fashion, a lot of the street-oriented riding gear we see shares a lot in common with the world of skating. This is especially true when it comes to shoes, pants, and jackets, where we see motorcycle-certified gear sporting a rather casual, laid-back style. Similar to that of skating, motorcycle sneakers feature a mid-cut design, a flat sole, and lace-up closure.

It goes without saying that on the inside, these shoes are very much different from your traditional skate shoe. They're obviously constructed to much higher standards, and are equipped with the necessary safety features to merit proper certification. Such is the case with the newest pair of sneakers from Dutch motorcycle gear and equipment brand REV'IT!. REV'IT! is well known for its sporty gear for both the street and track, as well as its touring and ADV-ready apparel. With the launch of the REV'IT! Kick riding sneakers, the brand builds its street gear arsenal.

As mentioned earlier, the REV'IT! Kick borrows several stylistic elements from skating shoes. Indeed, from a distance, these shoes can be mistaken as coming from Vans' collection. Nevertheless, upon closer inspection, it's clear to see that these casual shoes are concealing some serious protective technology. On the outside, the Kick is made out of an oiled and waxed suede that give it its street aesthetic, while at the same time providing ample abrasion resistance. On the inside of the shoe, the Kick is rocking an OrthoLite X40 Hybrid insole constructed out of recycled fibers.

On the heel and toe areas, the Kick is reinforced to provide extra rigidity and longevity. Meanwhile, inserts on the ankles and malleolus made out of REV'IT!'s proprietarty Seesoft protectors keep your feet injury-free in the event things go sideways. The shoes feature a standard lace-up closure with the laces conveniently tucked underneath the tongue, preventing them from being entangled with the bikes controls. Thanks to all these features, the REV'IT! Kick sneakers are certified PPE according to the EN13634 standard.

When it comes to availability, REV'IT! offers the Kick in two colors: black with a white sole and green with a khaki sole. Sizes range from 39 to 47, and the sneakers retail for 159.99 Euros, or about $175 USD.