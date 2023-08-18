REV’IT! Presents The New Dale Retro-Inspired Textile Jacket

Motorcycle gear and equipment evolves in the same manner as the weather does, as riders try to make the most out of the riding season. Needless to say, we’re now at the tailend of summer for the majority of the northern hemisphere, and we can expect temps to gradually drop as August turns into September. As such, now may be the right time to start shopping for warmer riding gear, in case your fall apparel is in need of a refresh.

Though not as heavy and insulated as winter apparel, fall riding gear usually does away with mesh fabric, and instead uses other textile fabrics that don’t let as much air in. A good example of this is the new Dale jacket from Dutch gear and equipment specialist REV’IT!. Constructed out of 14-oz Cordura stretch twill fabric, the Dale jacket gives off a very casual aesthetic, bordering on retro-themed styling. The retro flair is accentuated by the addition of padding on the shoulders, though the jacket does incorporate a complete suite of internal protectors.

Speaking of protectors, the Dale is equipped with REV’IT!’s Seesmart protectors, which are CE-certified level 1, on the elbows and shoulders. It also has a pocket for a standard back protector, though this will have to be purchased separately. On top of all this, the jacket is equipped with a Ripstop lining ensuring it stays in one piece in the event of a fall or slide. Thanks to all these features, the Dale jacket is certified Class AA PPE according to the EN17092-4:2020 standard.

On the comfort side of the equation, the Dale gets tightening tabs at the cuffs and waist to prevent it from flapping in the wind. There are also comfort zips for a more streamlined fit, as well as a loop for jeans and a connection zipper to compatible pants. The jacket is also equipped with two outer pockets for quick-access items, as well as one internal pocket for items like your wallet or mobile phone.

REV’IT! Offers the Dale in two colors consisting of black and khaki, and in a wide range of sizes from S to 3XL. It retails for 319.99 euros, or about $348 USD. Do note that pricing and availability may vary depending on the region, so it’s best to get in touch with your local gear and apparel retailer for more information.