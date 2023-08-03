Spidi’s Grand Tour Is Making A Comeback In 2023

Italian gear and equipment manufacturer Spidi is all about building trust among motorcyclists across the globe. It’s built a solid reputation for providing some of the best gear in the business, across all disciplines of motorcycling, and despite this, wants riders to experience the comfort and protection of their gear first hand even before buying.

Indeed, Spidi previously hosted what it called the Grand Tour in 2015, where riders could take Spidi’s gear for a test drive across some of Europe’s most beautiful roads. Since then, a lot in the world has changed. Safety technology has evolved, and there’s even more focus on comfort and style than ever before. As such, Spidi has relaunched the Grand Tour for 2023, with some legs in key European markets already ongoing.

In Italy, in particular, Spidi is planning itineraries of about 200 kilometers in collaboration with select Spidi retailers in the region. In total, there will be four Italian stages starting in the Milan Spidi store, followed by Treviso, care of Valeri Sport, then Vicenza, through Area Moto, and lastly, Bologna, care of Guelfa 76. Kickstands are set to go up on September 3 in Milan, September 17 in Treviso, October 1 in Vicenza, and October 8 in Bologna.

Meanwhile, those in other parts of Europe can join in on the fun, as well, as the Grand Tour is set to kick off on September 2, 2023 in the Netherlands, as well as in Spain, on September 30, 2023. The tour will once again make its way to Spain on October 7, before heading over to Greece on October 15. Lastly, the tour concludes with Portugal on November 12, 2023. Each of the sites will showcase Spidi’s cutting-edge gear, as well as the scenic landscapes of each locality, and participants will receive discount coupons they can use at the store.

For those interested in participating in the Spidi Grand Tour, simply head over to Spidi’s official website linked below, and select your preferred tour and sign up. Each participant will also receive an event pass, a high visibility vest, a Bridgestone neck warmer, and other Spidi merchandise.