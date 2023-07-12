Italian Label Spidi Presents The Supercharged Pants For Everyday Touring

When riding on the street, it's always ideal to wear clothes from head to toe – but not just any clothes. Motorcycle-approved gear is obviously built to take a hit, very much unlike the super comfy and stylish jeans from Uni Qlo, that are sure to tear the instant they make contact with the asphalt. Having said that, gear makers of today have riding gear that's nearly indistinguishable from everyday streetwear.

Take, for example, Italian brand Spidi, and its newest pair of pants. Spidi has built quite a reputation for itself over the years with its race-oriented apparel. However, it also has a wide selection of gear that caters to road, adventure, and touring riders. Its newest Supercharged pants present themselves as a lightweight option in the touring space. To get this out of the way, no, Spidi's Supercharged pants don't come with any superchargers whatsoever. Surely, if they did, you wouldn't even need to ride your motorcycle, as you'd probably be better off running to your destination.

Jokes aside, what Spidi's newest pants aim to do is to supercharge your riding experience by providing you the best of both worlds when it comes to safety and comfort – its nondescript styling is just a bonus. For starters, they're made of reinforced textile fibers with four percent elastane stretch for durability and flexibility. They are made of high tenacity Tactel material, which is noted for its remarkable abrasion resistance. Furthermore, the trousers are made of Superfabric, which is very resistant to ripping, cutting, and penetrating. These trousers have a fitted cut and pre-formed knees for a more natural and comfortable fit.

On the inside, Spidi's Supercharged trousers include height-adjustable CE Warrior knee protectors that fulfill the EN 1621-1 level 1 impact protection standard. They also provide CE Warrior Lite hip protection that meet the same EN 1621-1 level 1 standard. The pants are embellished with 3M reflective material for increased visibility. As a result of all of this, the pants have received Certification EN 17092-3:2020, class AA, indicating their compliance with the highest safety and protection standards.

In terms of features, the Spidi Supercharged pants provide easy storage choices with three front pockets, one of which has a zipper for enhanced security. A zippered rear pocket provides additional storage. The pants include a metal clasp and belt loops for a secure, adjustable fit. Furthermore, there's a rear attachment meant expressly for connecting the pants to a jacket. With these useful features, the Supercharged pants are well-suited for touring as well as regular riding.

The Supercharged pants come in a single color: anthracite, which has a subtle and sophisticated style. This adaptable color scheme makes it simple to mix and match with different riding gear. The pants are available in sizes ranging from 28 to 40 (US), accommodating a wide range of body shapes. The Supercharged trousers cost €199.90 (about $223 USD). All that said, it's important to remember that pricing and availability may differ based on your location. For the most up-to-date information, I recommend visiting Spidi's official website or contacting your local gear retailer.