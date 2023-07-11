French Gear Label Helstons Releases The New Monaco Air Summer Jacket

It goes without saying that riding a retro-style motorbike entails embracing the more fashionable side of riding gear. Thankfully, these days, nearly all gear and equipment manufacturers have their own lineups of retro-inspired gear that incorporate modern-day tech and safety.

Having said all that, Helstons is a brand that stands out from the woodwork, particularly because it was one of the first to cater to the retro-themed genre. Nearly all of Helston's apparel collection caters to riders of either scramblers, cafe-racers, classic bikes, cruisers, and modern classics. To add to its already impressive selection of gear, the brand has just launched its newest jacket, the Monaco Air, a mesh jacket designed to offer maximum ventilation, while still giving off a classy, sophisticated look.

Beneath the stylish exterior, the Helstons Monaco Air impresses with its tech and safety features. This jacket's abrasion-resistant synthetic fabric guarantees durability and protection. Breathable mesh panels on the chest, back, and arms improve airflow and keep the rider cool and comfortable. The full interior mesh lining contributes to the jacket's overall comfort. The Helstons Monaco Air comes with removable CE protection on the elbows, shoulders, and back for further safety, granting it a PPE certification according to the EN 1621-1 standard

This jacket isn't all about style and safety, either. It gets a lot of practical amenities, too, that make it practical for daily use. Two inside zippered pockets within the lining of the jacket provide safe storage for personal things. A zippered wallet pocket on the front gives additional ease for keeping items. The jacket has four exterior zippered pockets for easy access to essentials while on the move. With all these features, the new Helstons Monaco Air successfully blends elegance, technology, and usefulness to fulfill the demands of riders looking for style, safety, and functionality.

The Helstons Monaco Air motorcycle jacket comes in a variety of fashionable hues, including blue, white, and red, allowing riders to customize their look. It also comes in a variety of sizes, ranging from S to 4XL, assuring a comfortable fit for riders of all body shapes. This jacket, which costs 199 Euros ($219 USD), offers an appealing blend of quality, design, and features at an accessible price.