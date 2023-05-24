Helstons Presents The Ace 10th Anniversary Leather Jacket

If you ride a retro bike, say a scrambler or cafe-racer, chances are you have at least one piece of riding gear from French brand Helstons. For more than two decades, the brand has specialized in retro-style gear, while incorporating thoroughly modern safety technology. One of its most popular models is the Ace leather jacket, which was introduced back in 2013.

Since its launch a decade ago, a lot has changed in the motorcycle scene. There have been countless new models in the market that offer riders retro styling in modern tech packages, and indeed, the Helstons Ace has evolved, as well. Now, in 2023, Helstons has released a special edition 10th Anniversary edition of the Ace leather jacket. Let's check it out.

Right off the bat, the Helstons Ace 10th Anniversary jacket exudes retro charm, not only in its cut, but also because of the stripes on the arms, as well as the patches on the shoulders. There's also an anniversary patch on the chest to prominently showcase the special edition model. The same throwback styling is offered in a wide selection of colors consisting of beige, blue, brown, black, red – all perfect for today's crop of classic-inspired and neo-retro two-wheelers.

In terms of technology, we find completely modern safety features hiding beneath the jacket's old-school aesthetic. First of all, it's constructed out of full-grain cowhide leather with thickness varying from one to 1.2 millimeters. On the inside, the jacket is lined with a breathable mesh fabric on the chest, and a cotton liner on the arms. For a dash of versatility, Helstons has thrown in a removable waistcoat and a waterproof membrane, too.

Apart from the abrasion-resistant exterior, the Ace also gets CE-certified protectors on the elbows, shoulders, and back, garnering it PPE certification. Extra amenities include four external pockets and two zipped pockets on the inside for you to store your daily essentials. There's also a wallet pocket and smartphone pocket on the removable thermal vest.

As for pricing and availability, the Helstons Ace 10th Anniversary jacket is sold in sizes ranging from Small all the way to 6XL, so riders of all shapes and sizes can hit the road in style. It commands quite a pretty penny at 499 Euros, or about $539 USD, per current exchange rates.