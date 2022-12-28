Feel The Need For Speed With Helstons' New Jake Speed Jacket

Retro aficionados whose steeds of choice are scramblers, cafe-racers, or neo-retro sportbikes will certainly be familiar with Helstons. The French brand indeed started life as a fashion company specializing in leather products. It later branched out into the motorcycle gear market, undeniably carrying that style along with it. As such, Helstons' gear is among the most stylish out there—without skimping on safety and protection.

Take, for example, the Jake Speed leather jacket. Just from the name itself, you can tell that this jacket has quite a bit of character. From the way it's styled, it could be easy to mistake it for a fashionable leather jacket, instead of one designed to offer protection for motorcyclists. It's thoroughly retro, flaunting padded shoulders and two stripes running across the back and arms. What's more is that it's made entirely of leather, which means that it'll break in nicely to the wearer, and get even more comfortable with time.

While the Helstons Jake Speed jacket may look retro on the outside, it incorporates several modern protective features, as well. Underneath the thick buffalo leather lies a waterproof membrane designed to keep water out. Furthermore, there's a thermal sleeveless vest which can be removed. This provides additional warmth to the torso when hitting the road—or walking the streets—in frigid weather. Sans the thermal lining, the inside of the jacket has a fixed polycotton and wadding liner.

As for protective elements, we can rely on the thick buffalo leather for abrasion resistance. Meanwhile, Helstons throws in certified protectors on the shoulders, elbows, and even the back. On the practicality side of things, Helstons throws in two external zipped pockets, and another two internal pockets which can be used for storing your personal belongings.

With regards to availability and pricing, the Jake Speed jacket is offered in three colorways—Black, Red, and Brown, and is sized ranging from S all the way to 4XL. It retails for 399 Euros, or around $423 USD.