Most sportbike boots offer superior protection both on and off the track, but miss out on all-weather riding comfort, instead favoring breathability on warm track conditions. Luckily, gear and equipment manufacturers continue to innovate by incorporating new materials to varying styles of boots. For example, TCX has just released a new pair of sportbike boots designed for use in cold weather.

They're called the S-TR1 WP, and they provide all the standard protection and style of a racing boot, but with the added warmth and waterproofing capabilities of all-weather riding boots. TCX was acquired by Dainese a couple of years ago, so you can be assured of the brand's quality and dependability when it comes to its gear. Now, diving right into the S-TR1 WP, these boots are designed for sportbike riders, be it on the street or the track. The uppers are made of abrasion-resistant synthetic leather. Additionally, there is a breathable mesh inner, like with most sportbike boots.

Additionally, the S-TR1 WP features a waterproof T-Dry material that guarantees its impermeability and keeps your feet dry regardless of the weather. The boot also has an expanding region on the rear of the foot, an Ortholite footbed, a side opening zip, and a huge Velcro flap in the top portion. In terms of safety measures, the boots have toe sliders as well as additional reinforcements on the heel and top of the foot. Additionally, there are polypropylene internal reinforcement parts, PU reinforcements on the tibia and malleolus, and the brand's TCS system to prevent ankle twisting.

As for availability and pricing, TCS is offering the S-TR1 WP boots in a simple black and gray color scheme, making them easy to mix and match with pretty much any type of gear or racing suit. Offered in sizes ranging from 38 to 49, the boots retail for 289.99 Euros, which translates to around $307 USD. Additionally, for those who don't mind doing away with the waterproof liner, TCX also sells a non-waterproof S-TR1 with similar styling and features for 269.99 Euros, or around $286 USD.