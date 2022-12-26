Zard Presents The Sabbia ADV Exhaust For Middleweight ADV Machines

Regardless of what bike you ride, chances are the first thing you slap on is an aftermarket exhaust system. Indeed, the sound our bikes make is one of the many factors that make riding motorcycles so enjoyable, and the styling and performance gains from an aftermarket exhaust can be considered a bonus.

We all know that not all aftermarket pipes are made equal. More often than not, it's a case of 'you get what you pay for.' That being said, Zard, a popular Italian exhaust specialist, has always been one to feature radically styled exhaust systems that sound incredible. Naturally, these pipes cost quite a premium. The newest model to come out of Zard's production facility is specifically designed for today's crop of adventure-enduro machines, and it's called the Sabbia ADV.

More specifcally, the Ducati Desert X, Aprilia Tuareg 660, and the Yamaha Ténéré 700 have received the Zard Sabbia treatment. These twin-powered adventure bikes get a grittier, more burly sounding exhaust system thanks to this pipe. From a styling perspective, you could say that the Sabbia is retro-modern. On the one hand, its streamlined design fits perfectly with the three adventure bikes' rugged looks. On the other hand, it's also clearly stylized after racing exhaust systems found in the Dakar Rally.

The Zard Sabbia exhaust system is equipped with additional heat protection made out of carbon fiber. The can itself is hand-welded using stainless steel, and adorned with subtle red graphic elements made through a specialized heat-resistant screen printing process. The slip-on exhuast is Euro 5-approved, too, so riding on the street shouldn't be a problem.

Last but not least, Zard also offers other accessories to match its exhaust systems. For the ucati Desert X, Aprilia Tuareg 660, and the Yamaha Ténéré 700, Zard also has an aluminum sump guard to protect the bike's delicate underbelly while riding across jagged, uneven terrain. At present, Zard has yet to release the official pricing of the Sabbia ADV exhaust system. Having said that, be sure to check out Zard's official website for more information.

Gallery: Zard Presents The Sabbia ADV Exhaust For Middleweight ADV Machines