On December 22, 2022, KTM North America issued a recall for 2022 GASGAS MC 250 closed course competition motorcycles, due to the possibility of the engine stalling unexpectedly. A recall for the same machine and reason was also issued in Canada by Transport Canada and was last updated on October 13, 2022.

The issue is an incorrectly programmed capacitor discharge ignition (CDI) box, which could suddenly cause the engine to fail and make the bike unable to restart. If the engine suddenly stalls, it could increase a rider’s risk of crash and/or injury.

According to the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission, which handles recalls for off-road machines like this one, around 231 bikes are believed to be affected in the U.S. An additional 40 of these bikes were sold in Canada.

Consumers who have 2022 GASGAS MC 250 machines in their possession should immediately stop riding them, and contact an authorized GASGAS motorcycle dealer to schedule a repair service appointment. This recall service will be performed free of charge to the customer, and involves replacement of the CDI box. As of December 22, 2022, no known injuries related to this incident have been reported, per KTM North America.

Owners will be notified by mail about this recall, which will also state that affected owners should contact a dealer for service. Furthermore, owners are advised not to ride these bikes until the requisite repairs can be completed because of the safety risk.

Owners in the U.S. may contact GASGAS Motorcycles North America via its toll-free number at 888-985-6090, during business hours of 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Eastern, Monday through Friday. In Canada, owners should call KTM at 1-450-441-4451. The U.S. CPSC’s official number for this recall campaign is 23-075. Transport Canada’s recall number for this issue is 2022-525.

For those unfamiliar, KTM, GASGAS, and Husqvarna Motorcycles are all owned by parent company Pierer Mobility, which is why KTM North America is involved in this and other recalls related to GASGAS products. If you have any questions or concerns regarding this matter, your best bet is to contact your local authorized GASGAS dealer for assistance.