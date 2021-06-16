On June 16, 2021, GasGas Motorcycles North America introduced its 2022 lineup of motocross, enduro, and cross-country models. Along with the usual suspects, GasGas is rolling out three new two-strokes and a new size option for its MC 85 youth bike. Let’s take a look.

2022 GasGas MC 250

It’s been less than two years since Pierer Mobility grabbed a majority stake in the GasGas brand. The effort has been noticeable, however, from the friendly price tags on last year’s models to Justin Barcia’s Supercross win in his first race with the new factory team.

All-new to the company’s motocross range are the MC 250 two-stroke and MC 350F four-stroke bikes. The MC 250 gives GasGas a player in the 250 two-stroke category to compete with the likes of Yamaha, sister company Husqvarna, and parent company KTM. The MC 350F comes via KTM’s existing 350 equipment, offering riders an alternative between 250 and 450 four-stroke performance.

2022 GasGas MC 350F

The youth-oriented MC 85 now offers a second, smaller wheel-size option for the new model year, while returning to the MX range in 2022 are the full-size MC 125, MC 250F and MC450F, the youth-focused MC 50 and MC 65 two-strokers, and the electric MC-E 5 youth bike.

2022 GasGas MC 85

Enduro competition is something the Spanish brand holds close to its heart, as showcased by the return of the quick-revving EC 250 and EC 300 two-strokes. Both are high on the fun factor while offering serious riders a race-capable package. For trail riders and cross-country racers, there’s a new EX 250 based on the same platform as the EC 250. The rest of the cross-country lineup is comprised of the EX 250F, EX 350F and EX 450F.

2022 GasGas EX 250

All 17 off-road bikes come with red frames, red bodywork, and red number plates for ‘22. GasGas says this year’s lineup “embraces a distinct Spanish style as we continue to celebrate the rich and proud heritage GasGas has in trial competition and off-road racing.” We’re not sure if someone in Austria approved that copy or not.

The 2022 GasGas lineup will begin showing up at dealerships in North America starting in August of 2021. The company’s trials bikes and new electric-assist mountain bikes will be announced at a later date.