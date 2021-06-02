Kawasaki kicked off the month of June, 2021, by announcing its 2022 off-road lineup. The announcement was highlighted by the all-new, youth-focused KX112 and updates to the smaller KX85.



The KX112 is a two-stroke competition motocross bike targeted at young riders transitioning from minibikes into the world of full-size MX machinery. Replacing the outgoing KX100, the KX112 will now better serve as a stepping stone for riders looking to stay on Team Green as they move upward in their racing careers.



Powering the new KX112 is a stroked version of the 99cc two-stroke, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine from the KX100. Kawasaki increased the stroke by 5.8 mm and claims a peak power increase of five percent, as well as more low-end torque. This new engine is mated to an updated six-speed transmission, while new factory-inspired bodywork is said to improve airflow and ergonomics.

The KX112 has a new six-speed transmission.

High-performance Dunlop MX33 tires are wrapped around 19- and 16-inch wheels front and back, seat height is 34.3 inches, and a six-position adjustable handlebar allows for fine tuning based on rider size and preference. Dry weight is 162 pounds, and suggested retail is $4,999 USD.



The KX85 also gets updated for 2022, starting with a new six-speed transmission for better durability and shift feel. New bodywork includes shrouds designed for improved cooling and better ergos for taller riders. Just like the KX112, new Dunlop MX33 tires are standard.



The KX65, Kawasaki’s entry-level two-stroke MX racer and the junior sibling to the 112 and 85, returns unchanged for 2022.

The 2022 KX85 gets a new transmission and bodywork.

Team Green’s flagship four-stroke MX race models, the KX450 and KX250, return as-is after updates in the 2021 model year. The cross-country crowd will be pleased to see the return of the KX450X and KX250X introduced last year, while the company’s four-stroke recreation models (KLX110R, KLX140R, KLX230R and KLX300R) are all back as well.



All 2022 off-road models come in Kawasaki’s traditional green livery, with black, white and gold accents. Off-road bike sales have been strong throughout the pandemic, so check with your local Kawasaki dealer about delivery and availability.