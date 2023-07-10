Harley-Davidson To Hold 30th Anniversary European H.O.G. Rally In Italy

As much as Harley-Davidson has some of the world's most iconic motorcycles in its repertoire, the brand is also all about the community and camaraderie that accompanies the two-wheeled lifestyle. Over the years, the MoCo has grown the H.O.G. community, and now has chapters all over the world. At present, there are more than 1,400 official H.O.G. chapters all around the world, with each chapter sponsored by an authorized Harley-Davidson dealership.

The year 2024 is particularly special because it commemorates the 30th anniversary of the Annual European H.O.G. Rally, a popular event that has enthralled motorcycle fans around the continent. This legendary rally has crossed Europe's many landscapes throughout the years, exhibiting the beauty of various countries and providing riders with amazing experiences. The rally has left a path of cherished memories from the beautiful surroundings of Killarney in Ireland to the lovely seaside resort of Jurmala in Latvia.

The 30th Anniversary European H.O.G. Rally will take place from June 6 to 9, 2024, in the lovely port town of Senigallia, to honor this significant milestone. Senigallia, tucked near Italy's Adriatic coast, provides a stunning background for this joyful celebration. This unique anniversary event, in the spirit of past H.O.G. Rallies, welcomes motorcyclists from all walks of life and motorcycle lovers from all over the world. Like previous H.O.G. Rallies, participation in this momentous occasion is free of charge.

Senigallia is located north of Ancona in the Le Marche province, nestled on the Adriatic coast. It has a gorgeous shoreline with soft, white sand and gradual beachfronts. This charming village, surrounded by rolling hills embellished with countless vineyards and olive trees, has an alluring attraction that will draw Harley Owners Group members from all over Europe and beyond. In this old and magnificent site, expect a broad assortment of H.O.G. and Harley-Davidson events, as well as live music, wonderful Italian dining, engaging entertainment, delightful shopping prospects, and an abundance of other experiences.

The Rally will take place in the gorgeous and historic piazzas of Senigallia, which will give an exquisite atmosphere to the event. The majestic Rocca Roveresca, a stunning city stronghold, will serve as a significant background for the celebrations. The surrounding area is also magnificent, with easy access to breathtaking picturesque routes ideal for exciting motorbike trips. Riders will be able to explore and immerse themselves in the area's breathtaking scenery, making the Rally a memorable experience for all participants.

For more information about the 30th Anniversary European H.O.G. Rally, be sure to visit Harley-Davidson's official website, linked below.