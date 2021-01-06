Harley-Davidson has announced that it will be staging a major virtual event centered toward the Asian market. The emerging markets in Asia serve as a vital piece in the puzzle for Harley’s expansion program. The company has partnered with a few Asian motorcycle manufacturers towards the development of several new motorcycles specifically for the region.

In line with this, the Harley Owners Group (H.O.G), will be holding a virtual rally on the 8th of January from 6 PM, Singapore Time. This would in turn mark the first time Harley-Davidson would undertake a virtual event of this scale in the region. Hosted by Harley-Davidson Asia Emerging Markets (AEM), the H.O.G Virtual Rally is set to be broadcasted live on their Facebook Page and other social media platforms. The event, designed to foster a sense of camaraderie among Harley owners in the region, will be broadcast live from Singapore, and will feature key personalities and affiliates of Harley-Davidson in the Asian market.

Sajeev Rajasekharan, the Managing Director for Harley-Davidson AEM, expressed his excitement towards the H.O.G Virtual Rally. “The rally is our commitment to our riders to celebrate the community and their shared passion for adventure. This year is no exception despite the physical distance. Now more than ever, we are showcasing this sense of community and inviting riders across Asia to join us in our first ever virtual rally which will also be our biggest, involving riders across the region who are all bonded by their love for two-wheels.”

Representatives from H.O.G chapters across multiple asian countries like Singapore, Vietnam, Taiwan, South Korea, Hongkong, the Philippines, Indonesia, Malaysia, and Thailand are expected to be in attendance, and likewise give a glimpse of the Harley-Davidson culture in their respective countries. In attendance as well, will be key personalities from the company’s leadership including Sajeev Rajasekharan, Managing Director of Asia, Emerging Markets & India.

To give the event added flair, the H.O.G Virtual Rally will feature musical performances by Singaporean duo Jack & Rai. A concert from Thai Rockabilly band, TRIX ‘O’ TREAT will also take place during the online show. To spice things up even more, all registered participants who attend the online event will be entitled to a 5% discount voucher on selected Harley-Davidson Merchandise across all dealerships in the AEM region.