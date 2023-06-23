Harley-Davidson and Hero MotoCorp's partnership has been stirring quite the buzz in recent months. We're now at the cusp of the launch of their first model together, and it goes without saying that Harley-Davidson India is building up the hype for the new model. At present, Hero MotoCorp handles the distribution of Harley's bikes in India, so it's clear why the two companies have a lot to gain from its launch.

In case you missed it, the upcoming Harley-Davidson X440 is a first for both companies. On the Harley side of the equation, it's the first single-cylinder model in its modern lineup, and detracts from the brand's iconic V-Twin setup – a characteristic that has become a defining feature for the Motor Company. In recent weeks, Harley-Davidson had been steadily releasing information about the upcoming model. It rolled out a bunch of photos that made it clear that the bike's proportions are designed for the Asian market.

For starters, its smaller dimensions meant that it would be better suited in the city, where traffic can get extremely congested. On top of that, its neutral ergonomics give the rider a more relaxed riding position, while still giving them a lot of leverage over the bike. I previously mentioned that the bike's ergonomics resemble that of a naked bike rather than a cruiser.

On June 22, 2023, Harley-Davidson India went a step further, and released a teaser video of the upcoming X440 on its official Instagram page. For the first time, we got to see the bike in motion, and even better, got to hear its exhaust note. As expected, it does sound like a single-cylinder engine. In fact, it has a burly, laid-back tone to it, rather than a zippy, revvy sound like that of KTM or Husqvarna's engines. The video showcases the bike traversing the snowy, twisty roads of the Indian countryside, with the exhaust note being the only sound in the clip.

All that being said, the specifications of the engine have yet to be revealed. We do know, however, that it is a single-cylinder engine, and that it's air and oil-cooled, thanks to the presence of a lot of cooling fins on the cylinder head. An output of around 30 horsepower is expected. The bike rolls on inverted front forks and twin rear shocks, as well as front and rear disc brakes complete with dual-channel ABS. We also know that the bike gets a fully digital instrument cluster, and full-LED lighting. It's slated for launch on July 3, 2023, so be sure to keep your eyes peeled for that.