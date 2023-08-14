Are you familiar with Tucker Powersports? Previously known as Tucker Rocky, the company has been one of North America’s biggest distributors of powersports gear and accessories for years. Even if you don’t know the Tucker name, chances are excellent that you’re familiar with one of its many motorcycle gear and accessory house brands, such as Answer, BikeMaster, First Gear, Kuryakyn, ProTaper, or Speed and Strength.

On August 14, 2023, Tucker Powersports made the announcement that it’s about to be acquired by Turn 14 Distribution. What is Turn 14 and what does it do? Just as Tucker Powersports has distributed both its own-brand and other company’s powersports products to dealers throughout North America, Turn 14 Distribution has been doing the same in the automotive space.

Some automotive brands that Turn 14 already distributes, and that have overlap in the motorcycle world, include: Akrapovič, Antigravity Batteries, Bell, Bosch, Brembo, EBC Brakes, Gates, K&N, Motul, NGK, Öhlins, Pirelli, and Remus. Named for the final turn on the Road America track in Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin, Turn 14 is a major force in automotive parts and accessories distribution. However, since it’s strictly a business-to-business (B2B) operation, the name might not be as well-known to the public as the brands it distributes.

Turn 14 Distribution has 16 years of business under its belt, and is based just outside Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. So far, it’s won four separate warehouse distribution awards from the Specialty Equipment Marketing Association, more commonly known as SEMA. This marks Turn 14’s first foray into the powersports distribution niche.

“The change in ownership will provide a huge injection of resources to better serve Tucker dealers around the country. I am confident that Turn 14 will have a significant impact on the powersports industry with its approach to inventory and its high-quality customer service,” Tucker Powersports CEO Marc McAllister said in a statement.

Turn 14 Distribution CEO Jon Pulli added, “We understand the importance of the dealer in the motorcycle and UTV owner experience.” He went on to say that his company plans to continue Tucker Powersports founder Ed Tucker’s legacy and build on the company’s long history serving the powersports community.