On December 7, 2022, the Dainese Group announced a new distribution agreement in the U.S., with Tucker Powersports. The deal covers all existing Dainese motorcycle products, as well as TCX motorcycle footwear.

The new agreement, which is in effect immediately as of its December 7 announcement date, will reportedly last “several years,” although an exact number was not given. Prior to this agreement, Dainese handled its own distribution of products in this region, but it will now hand the reins for that particular part of the business over to Tucker Powersports.

Dainese purchased moto footwear specialist TCX back in 2020, and has owned helmet maker AGV since 2007. Back in March, 2022, the Dainese Group, which includes Dainese, TCX, and AGV, was acquired by the global investment firm, Carlyle Group. The official Dainese announcement regarding the Tucker Powersports distribution deal does not mention AGV in any way, so RideApart has reached out for clarification and will report any updates we receive.

“I’m excited about signing this agreement with Tucker Powersports, a new milestone in our journey of expansion and consolidation in North America. The US market has always played a crucial role for our Group and I’m sure that choosing a distributor with such a widespread, structured sales network will allow us to achieve increasingly ambitious goals,” Dainese Group CEO Cristiano Silei said in a statement.

"We're thrilled to add Dainese to our roster of great partner companies. Our dealer network will make Dainese products easily available to riders looking for high-quality riding and protective gear,” offered Tucker Powersports president and CEO Marc McAllister.

"The range of products that this partnership brings to Tucker is outstanding. Dainese's reputation for quality and their eye for style has all of us excited about adding their full motorcycle product line to our portfolio,” added Tucker director of business development Jamie Kempinski.

For those unfamiliar with Tucker Powersports, the distributor is responsible for getting a number of parts, accessories, and motorcycle gear brands into retailer hands across the U.S. This includes independent brands like Arai, Givi, Garmin, and Öhlins products, as well as Tucker-owned brands like Answer, BikeMaster, First Gear, Speed and Strength, and more.

As of December 8, 2022, Dainese currently has 10 flagship store locations of its own across the U.S. It’s unclear what effect (if any) this deal may have on those locations. RideApart has inquired about that as well, and will be sure to update this piece with any further information we receive.