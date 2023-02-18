Motorex USA sent out a press release announcing that it has acquired Spectro Performance Oils. The US affiliate of the Swiss-based Motorex Group has agreed with the Intercontinental Lubricants Corporation from Brookfield CT to acquire the Spectro Performance Oils business.

The turnover will take effect by February 20, 2023, and the deal includes all national and international activities as well as the blending and storage facility operations in Brookfield CT.

Spectro got its start back in 1966 and has built up a good reputation in the aftermarket motorcycle lubricant space. For over 57 years, the company has been family-owned, spanning three generations. Currently, the company is under the leadership of the founder’s grandson, Alex Josefson.

Josefson, the current president of Spectro was excited about the deal and had this to say: “We’ve long had a great relationship with MOTOREX, so when this deal was first discussed it felt like a natural next step for our business. MOTOREX has a great respect, appreciation, and understanding of the SPECTRO brand and its goals for the future. With their planned investments and upgrades to our manufacturing facility in Brookfield, and with the support of their impressive R&D laboratory in Langenthal, the future is bright for SPECTRO and MOTOREX, both in the US, and worldwide.”

You've probably heard or are fond of Motorex. The brand is well-known in the industry and also known to be a recommended brand for marques like KTM. Motorex USA, the affiliate of the Motorex Bucher Group AG, is one of the affiliates that’s responsible for selling and producing Motorex products and has been present in the US for over 25 years. The Motorex brand itself has been in operation since 1917 and is still owned by the Bucher family.

Edi Fischer, the CEO of the Motorex Group, had this to say: “This is a carefully considered and important step for our long-term oriented family-owned company. We are proud to strengthen the group’s portfolio with a traditional and well-established US brand. SPECTRO and MOTOREX are both strong and complementary brands within the Powersport market.”

“Moreover, the company hub in Brookfield will also support our business activities in other sectors such as industrial fluids or biodegradable hydraulic oil. This will also allow us to produce more goods made in the US, ensure closer support to our distributors, and improve supply and customer service.”