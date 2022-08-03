Mahle's New SCT Motor Promises Extra Longevity And Performance

Electric motors were sometimes thought to be less efficient than the reliable internal combustion engines in the early years of electric vehicles. However, they did make up for this with their instant torque and, of course, zero emissions. Modern battery technology and the rising popularity of quick charging facilities have made EVs more common, with some people ditching their gas-powered two and four-wheelers in favor of fully electric ones.

An issue that oftentimes plagues electric motors, however, is that they often see significant drops in performance as battery level drains, or when the motor gets increasingly hot. This is the case not only for EVs, but for battery-powered devices in general. I'm sure those of you with battery-powered drills or even RC cars will have noticed the motors spin a lot slower when battery levels have dropped, or after using your gadgets for a prolonged period of time. Naturally, in an EV setting, this could have some serious drawbacks, as we generally want our bikes and cars performing at their best regardless of the battery's state of charge.

The Mahle group, a global leader in automotive technology, appears to have discovered a resolution to this problem in the form of a new compact electric motor. The SCT motor, which stands for Superior Continuous Torque, is what Mahle is bringing to the table, and it's pretty darn impressive. Electric motors usually have two output ratings—nominal and maximum power. For instance, the electric mountain bike I have sitting in my garage has a nominal output of 500W, but a peak output of 750W. Just like the example stated earlier, it's unable to dish out all 750W when battery level is low, or the electric motor goes beyond operating temperatures.

Mahle asserts that the SCT, however, has a constant power output equal to 90 percent of its maximum power. In other words, the motor has a 90 percent operating range without incurring wear or overheating. A new oil cooling system built into the motor enables all of this. Its compactness also has the benefit of lowering the weight of the powertrain as a whole, allowing manufacturers to bolster the battery and increase range.

More precisely, this SCT motor will primarily enable the use of electric motors in applications that need long-term durability and consistent performance. Mahle suggests that the new SCT motor might be used in tractors, construction equipment, and utility vehicles, among other things. On the other hand, considering the continual stress placed on these vehicles on the circuit, an electric motorcycle—more especially, dirt bikes and sportbikes—would be a viable candidate for the use of such a theoretically durable engine in powersports.