Moto Guzzi is expected to put on quite a show this November at EICMA, particularly with the official unveiling of the highly anticipated Moto Guzzi Stelvio adventure-tourer. The bike was previously a mainstay in the Italian manufacturer’s arsenal, but was eventually killed off due to lackluster sales. Now, with the big-displacement ADV segment booming, it’s ready to hit the road once again.

Indeed, Moto Guzzi is expected to present the Stelvio in all its glory at EICMA, however, it seems that the brand just couldn’t contain its excitement as it has revealed all the bike’s specs and details on its official website. Moto Guzzi hasn’t gone for a dramatic approach either, so no veils or blurry images here. From a styling perspective, it’s clear that the new Stelvio is built on the same platform as the V100 Mandello, and beneath the surface, this is well and truly the case.

Embodying the spirit of Stelvio Pass

The Moto Guzzi Stelvio looks to be a more road-focused tourer, as against the V85TT’s rugged, off-road design. After all, it is named after the iconic Stelvio pass, Italy’s highest and most expansive mountain range, and a road that treats riders to 48 sharp turns and steep inclines. The Stelvio rolls on 19-inch front and 17-inch rear wire-spoked wheels shod in tubeless dual-purpose tires, and is equipped with adjustable suspension front and rear.

Cutting-edge performance and technology

On the performance end of things, the Stelvio is equipped with a 1,042cc, liquid-cooled, fuel-injected, V-twin “Compact Block” engine. WIth 115 horsepower and 85 pound-feet of torque on tap, the new Stelvio promises an exhilarating and confidence inspiring ride. Meanwhile, a comprehensive array of technology ensures that the bike’s performance is kept at bay. The new Stelvio is equipped with cornering ABS and traction control, as well as five customizable riding modes configurable through the five-inch full-color display.

4D Radar Technology

Another noteworthy feature is Moto Guzzi’s PFF (Piaggio Fast Forward) Rider Assistance Solution, which will be offered as a factory option on the new Stelvio. The technology makes use of 4D Imaging Radar technology which enables enhanced safety features such as collision detection, blind spot monitoring and adaptive cruise control.

Wide selection of factory accessories

Last but not least, the all-new Moto Guzzi Stelvio can be outfitted with a variety of accessories to elevate its long-distance touring potential. For example, it can be outfitted with heated seats that can be tailored to suit various ergonomic preferences. Luggage options, such as a large 52-liter top case for extended trips, as well as handy side bags that are integrated seamlessly into the bike’s design, are also available for avid adventurers.

At present, Moto Guzzi has yet to announce pricing information for the new model. We can, however, expect this and much more at EICMA 2023, where the Stelvio will be showcased in all its glory, and other returning Moto Guzzi models will also be showcased.

Gallery: 2024 Moto Guzzi Stelvio