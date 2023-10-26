Chinese-owned Italian motorcycle manufacturer Moto Morini has been enjoying a resurgence in recent years. With its operations predominantly focused on the European market, Moto Morini has brought forth a selection of models in the middleweight segment, a lot of which are powered by the same 650cc engine found in the X-Cape 650 adventure bike. Needless to say, in the coming years, that lineup is expected to grow.

Indeed, we may need not wait too long until we start seeing these new models in the metal, as Moto Morini has confirmed its participation in EICMA 2023. One of the new anticipated models to share the 650 engine is the Calibro, a retro-inspired cruiser. From a styling perspective, the Calibro looks like a sporty, low-slung cruiser that blends both modern and retro styling cues. On the one hand, we find a teardrop-shaped fuel tank, as well as a tuck-and-roll stitch pattern on the saddle. Meanwhile, modern, sporty elements include an LED headlight, a sporty seat cowl, and alloy wheels shod in road-focused tires.

Perhaps the biggest addition to Moto Morini’s lineup will be the X-Cape 1200, a top-tier adventure bike that looks to go head-to-head against the likes of the BMW R 1300 GS, and Ducati Multistrada – quiet a steep playing field. At present, technical details of the X-Cape 1200 have yet to be confirmed, however, it’s speculated that the bike will feature the company’s new 1,187cc, liquid-cooled, fuel-injected, V-twin engine from the now discontinued Granpasso. The engine is said to pump out a respectable 120 horsepower.

Other features include radially-mounted Brembo Stylema brake calipers, adjustable suspension, and Pirelli Scorpion STR tires for excellent on and off-road performance. Styling-wise, we can expect the X-Cape 1200 to share a similar rally off-road focused design as its smaller sibling, the X-Cape 650.

Apart from the Calibro 650 and X-Cape 1200, Moto Morini is expected to showcase two other models, although we don’t have clarity on what these models are just yet. Nevertheless, Moto Morini’s CEO Alberto Monni builds a lot of excitement towards the brand’s initiatives for EICMA.

In the company’s press release, he stated, “EICMA is a cornerstone event in our industry, and after the established success of the 650cc range, we are eager to show our new models. Behind each of these, there is an extraordinary team effort, inspired by Italian tradition and quality. The brand’s growth has deep roots, and the motorcycles we officially present in this edition aim to represent the development the company has been pursuing since 2019, the year of the X-Cape presentation.”